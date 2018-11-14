If millennials were hoping jokes about their age group would fade, a new Hasbro game isn't offering much relief.

"Monopoly for Millennials" — the recently released version of the classic board game — centers around the often-mocked generation of people born between 1981 and 1996.

The cover features "Monopoly" icon Rich Uncle Pennybags with a cup of coffee, earbuds and a medal labeled "participation." The tagline on the cover reads: "Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway."

But plenty of people seem able to handle the price of the game. It sells for $19.82, and Walmart's website currently lists the product as "out of stock."

Though the board features the traditional "Go To Jail" space, there is a major difference in this version of the classic game: Instead of collecting money, players will be collecting experiences as they traverse the board. These experiences include "Parents' Basement," "Thrift Shop" and "Farmers' Market."

In Hasbro's newest game, players try to collect experiences, not money.

Walmart

"Money doesn't always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they're good -- or weird -- last forever," says the game's description on Walmart's website. The description also notes that "adulting is hard."

In reaction to Hasbro's newest product, many people took to Twitter to express their feelings towards the game.

Some found the game to be an unfair portrayal of their age demographic.

@Hasbro Can you provide the URL for the Hasbro-official website featuring "Monopoly for Millennials," where you trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade? Thanks! pic.twitter.com/wmm0WQwnld — Steven Briggs (@TrnDaBeatAround) November 11, 2018

...while others embraced the product.

The more I learn about #MonopolyForMillennials the better it gets.

I must own this game. pic.twitter.com/TN6fTlEZBb — Tyler Mason (@TylerMason) November 8, 2018

I Played the New Monopoly for Millennials and Three Hours into It Found Myself a Devout Socialist Burning with the Fever of Class Struggle — Jenny G. Zhang (@jennygzhang) November 14, 2018

And then there were those who just didn't know what to make of the game.

Played Monopoly for Millennials last night and i was a bit taken aback. The instructions pretty much read like this...Money can’t always buy you a great time, which is great because as a millennial you don’t have any! It’s all about experiences, which you buy instead of property — Q is god👨🏿‍💻 (@qsowoke) November 9, 2018

Follow USA TODAY intern Ben Tobin on Twitter: @TobinBen

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com