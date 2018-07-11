Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., meets with supporters during his election night party Nov. 7, 2018, at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls.

Rion Sanders, Great Falls (Mont.) Tribune

HELENA, Mont. — Montana's Democratic senator bounded back into the lead Wednesday over his Republican challenger after a brutal campaign that included the president visiting the state four times, and the Associated Press said Sen. Jon Tester is the likely winner.

Tester held the lead through most of Tuesday night. Matt Rosendale, now the state auditor, then took the lead early Wednesday and remained there until unofficial results were posted on the secretary of state's website at about 9:30 a.m. MST. The AP called the race for Tester a little before noon Wednesday.

The Senate numbers "are tightening because all the heavily Republican, rural counties are reporting," David Parker, associate professor of political science at Montana State University, tweeted late Tuesday. "We still have most of the big urban areas where Democrats do well not reporting yet."

About a thousand votes separate the two contenders. Fewer than three-quarters of the state's precincts have reported full results, according to the Montana Secretary of State's Office.

Among the counties with partial results are those that contain the state's four largest cities, Billings, Missoula, Great Falls and Bozeman.

The most recent results show Tester with 48.7 percent of the vote to Rosendale's 48.4 percent out of about 435,000 votes counted. Libertarian Rick Breckenridge has 2.9 percent of the tally.

"I’d love to tell you right now this baby is in the bag, but the fact of the matter is we still have folks voting in Gallatin County," the third most populous county in the state and home to Bozeman, he said about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

He told supporters he was encouraged with the results so far.

"I feel absolutely, unequivocally very good about where we are at right now," he said. "I look forward to sharing some very good news with you tomorrow. We have to wait until the votes have been counted."

Tester is seeking a third term against Rosendale and Libertarian Rick Breckenridge.

Rosendale, the beneficiary of the President Donald Trump's visits including a rally Saturday, had portrayed himself as a candidate who would support Trump and the president’s policies in the nation's capital. He also claimed Tester was out of touch with Montana values.

Montana's GOP Senate candidate, Matt Rosendale, talks with supporters Nov. 6, 2018, at the Delta Hotel in Helena, Mont., as he and his supporters wait for the election results.

Eliza Wiley, AP

Tester touted himself as an effective lawmaker. Despite being a Democrat, he said Trump signed 20 of his bills, many of them affecting veterans.

Tester, 62, a farmer in Big Sandy about 150 miles northeast of the state capital here, recently told a rally this was “the most important election of my lifetime.” He has never won an election with a majority, and Libertarian candidates who siphon off votes from Republicans have aided his campaigns.

His campaign has portrayed Rosendale as an outsider, an East Coast developer who had moved to Montana from Maryland.

Rosendale, 58, who served in the state Legislature before his election to auditor in 2016, owns a ranch near Glendive about 30 miles from the state's border with North Dakota and noted that Trump won the state by 20 points in the 2016 presidential election and that Tester’s votes did not reflect its residents' wishes.

In this election, a combined $67 million reportedly has been spent, a record.

Two other states, Arizona and Florida, also had races too close to call Wednesday, according to those state's elections officials.



• In Arizona, fewer than 16,000 votes separated Republican Martha McSally from Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona for a seat that GOP Sen. Jeff Flake vacated. Neither were the majority because of a Green Party candidate winning 2.2 percent of the 1.7 million votes cast.



• In Florida, about 30,000 votes separated the incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and his challenger, GOP Gov. Rick Scott, on Wednesday afternoon.



Trump may have had a personal beef with Tester for derailing the president's nomination of Dr. Ronny Jackson, a Navy admiral who is the White House physician, to head the Department of Veterans Affairs. In April, Tester went public with behavioral issues regarding Jackson, prompting Jackson to withdraw his nomination and sparking the president to call for Tester’s resignation.

Among the Republican luminaries who have stumped for Rosendale in Montana since then: Vice President Mike Pence; Donald Trump Jr., the president's oldest son; Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality and Trump Jr.'s girlfriend; and GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Follow Phil Drake on Twitter: @GFTrib_PDrake

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., mingles with supporters early in the evening, Nov. 6, 2018, during his election night party at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls.

Rion Sanders, Great Falls (Mont.) Tribune

