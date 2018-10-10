Nashville hotels with great deals in October

Kimpton Aertson Hotel is ranked 12 out of 171 hotels in Nashville on TripAdvisor. Pricing starts from $175 per night.

Nashville, Tennessee, is home to the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

But there’s more to Nashville than its country music scene.

The culinary scene in Nashville has exploded in recent years with Jonathan Waxman’s Adele’s, Trey Cioccia’s The Farm House, Tandy Wilson’s City House and many more notable restaurants. Last month, the city hosted its annual Music City Food+Wine Festival.

The Frist Art Museum, in a former U.S. Post Office, has 24,000 square feet of space for revolving exhibits. It has housed works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Pablo Picasso and other lesser-known but talented artists.

For those who like the outdoors, the Harpeth River is not far from downtown and offers many canoeing opportunities.

USA TODAY asked TripAdvisor to identify hotels in Nashville with high ratings and reasonable rates for October. The site came up with 10 lodging options with at least a “four bubble” rating with rates under $300.

