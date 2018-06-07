First look: Inside Cunard Line's revamped Queen Mary 2

Cunard Line is out with a new, one-off cruise itinerary for 2020 that focuses on Papua New Guinea — a destination that gets relatively few ship visits.

The 14-night sailing on the 2,092-passenger Queen Elizabeth will kick off Feb. 17, 2020 in Sydney, Australia and include four calls at the Oceanian county, which is north of Australia.

The Papua New Guinea stops will take place at Alotau, the Kiriwina Trobriand Islands, Rabaul and the Conflict Islands.

Queen Elizabeth also will stop at Brisbane, Australia on the way north to Papua New Guinea and Cairns, Australia on the way back. The trip will end where it began, in Sydney.

Fares for the voyage start at $2,589 per person for a windowless "inside" cabin. Cabins with an ocean view start at $3,399 per person.

