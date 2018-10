In Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, guests ride on Goofy's train.

Walt Disney World

There may be good and bad news for Disneyland fans hoping Toontown’s days were numbered.

Even as paint and interest fade in the beleaguered neighborhood, Disney could soon reinvigorate the area with to a new E-ticket attraction, according to WDW News Today.

The site reported Toontown will host Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a ride now under construction at Walt Disney World in Florida.

A caveat: Disney has not confirmed the news and while WDW News Today is a credible source, this rumor may remain just that.

A potential boost for Toontown

However, it’s certainly intriguing. According to the site, the Runaway Railway will have little effect on Toontown’s aging skyline as it will be erected behind the existing area.

The site said Disney is expected to announce the project Nov. 19 at D23 D Destination, a fan-appreciation event in Florida.

The project comes on the heels of one of Disneyland’s largest expansions, the 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge due to open this summer. Even as Disney recently canceled plans to build a luxury hotel, the entertainment conglomerate continues to invest in its flagship theme park.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, set to open next year at Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, sends riders on an adventure through a Mickey Mouse cartoon short. Guests step through a movie screen and onto Goofy’s train for a ride through a toon world where normal physics may not apply.

Imagineers call it 2 1/2 D, where 3D glasses will not be required.

Superhero land on the way

With just two rides, both aimed at the younger set, Toontown could use a major attraction. WDW News Today said Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin and the child-friendly Gadget's Go Coaster will remain.

Even as Disney thinks of ways to absorb the large crowds expected for Star Wars, work continues on a superhero-themed land at Disney California Adventure.

A Bug's Land was closed in September to prepare for a new area featuring Marvel characters. Rides are expected to include an Avengers-base roller coaster as well as a Spider-Man dark ride incorporating animatronics and immersive video. No opening date has been announced.

