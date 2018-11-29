August's #avgeek photo gallery A Thomas Cook Boeing 757-200 rests at the gate in Birmingham, England, on an early morning in February 2014. An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 757-200 departs Bole International Airport in Addis Abbaba, Ethiopia, in September 2011. A US Airways Boeing 757-200 lands at Boston Logan International Airport in August 2008. An Aer Lingus Boeing 757-200 lands at Toronto Pearson International Airport in July 2014. A jet2 Boeing 757-200 taxis to a gate after landing at Toulouse-Blagnac International Airport in France in May 2015. Tires meet asphalt as a DHL Boeing 757-200 touches down at Boeing Field in Seattle in June 2015. A Boeing 757 rests at a Roswell, N.M., salvage facility -- or airplane "boneyard" -- on Aug. 5, 2015. A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 taxis to a gate after arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015. Boeing's short-lived ecoDemonstrator Boeing 757-200 lands at Seattle's Boeing Field in June 2015. A private Boeing 757-200 departs Seattle's Boeing Field in May 2015. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 slows to a stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2015. An Icelandair Cargo Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport in January 2016. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 receives modifications at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta, hub on April 29, 2016. A United Airlines Boeing 757-300 taxis for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 makes its final turn before landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2016. United Airlines Boeing 757s trade places at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 rests at the gate at Minneapolis St-Paul International Airport in January 2017. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 passes in front of a rising full moon at San Francisco International Airport in March 2017. A United Airlines Boeing 757 taxis out for departure from San Francisco International Airport in March 2017. An Icelandair Boeing 757 with a very unique paint scheme offloads passengers at Denver International Airport in July of 2017. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July, 2017. A U.S. Air Force Boeing 757 airplane, or Boeing C-32A as designated for military use, sits on the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Feb. 24, 2012. A Delta Airlines Boeing 757 flies near Alaska's Juneau International Airport on April 16, 2014. The Mendenhall Glacier is in the background. A United Airlines Boeing 757 passes a billboard on approach to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Jan. 17, 2013. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taxies to the gate after arriving at Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on April 30, 2016. Icelandair has named a Boeing 757 airplane after Iceland's largest glacier, which is home to three active volcanoes. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 takes off from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016. A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 takes off from sunny Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015. Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of the gate at Chicago O'Hare on June 27, 2015. A United Airlines Boeing 757 taxies to the gate after arrival at San Francisco International Airport on October 23, 2016. A United Airlines Boeing 757 is seen in flight in November 2015. A Boeing 757 for cargo carrier UPS is seen in June 2015.

Icelandair’s planned acquisition of struggling rival WOW Air is off.

"The planned acquisition of Icelandair Group of Wow air will not go through,” interim Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said in a Thursday statement.

“The Board of Directors and management of both companies have worked on this project in earnest,” Bogason added. “This conclusion is certainly disappointing. We want to thank WOW air‘s management for a good cooperation in the project during recent weeks . All our best wishes go out to the owners and staff of the Wow air.”

Skúli Mogensen, WOW Air CEO and founder, also addressed the end of the deal in Icelandair’s statement.

TODAY IN THE SKY: WOW Air shrinks fleet by 20%, could cut service to U.S. cities

"It was clear at the outset that it was an ambitious task to complete all the conditions of the share purchase agreement in this short period,” Mogensen said. “We thank the Icelandair Group's management team for this challenging project, and also wish the management and staff of Icelandair Group all the best."

Earlier this month, Icelandair and WOW had announced a deal in which Icelandair would acquire the upstart budget carrier. Under that plan, the airlines would have operated as separate brands under the same company.

The collapse of the deal will likely raise uncertainty about what's next for WOW, which has faced recent questions about its liquidity.

On Wednesday, WOW said it was returning four of its planes to their lessors. The news comes amid a reported cash crunch at the carrier that's become big local news in Iceland.

WOW confirmed to USA TODAY’s Today in the Sky blog that it is sending two Airbus A320 narrowbody jets and two Airbus A330 widebody jets back to their owners.

“This is a part of necessary restructuring of the airline and to ensure maximum utility of its remaining fleet,” Anna Romano, a U.S.-based spokeswoman for the carrier, said in an email to Today in the Sky.

Already, speculation has surfaced on aviation-themed websites about possible cuts to WOW's U.S. schedule.

When asked if any changes are coming, WOW representative Romano told Today in the Sky that the carrier’s "winter schedule is currently under re-evaluation due to changes in WOW Air’s fleet, but nothing has been finalized.”

A WOW Air Airbus A321neo is seen at the 2017 Paris Air Show.

Airbus

