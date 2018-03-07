It's Tuesday, OnPolitics friends, and we're going to keep it short today. Read the latest, get your friends to subscribe and let's do this thing.

Jim Jordan accused of ignoring sexual abuse claims

A former Ohio State wrestler has accused Rep. Jim Jordan — one of the most powerful conservatives in Congress — of knowingly ignoring sexual abuse allegations while Jordan was a wrestling coach at the Ohio State University.

Jordan, an Ohio Republican first elected to the House in 2006, worked as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State from 1987 until 1995. During that time, he worked with Richard Strauss, the team physician accused of sexually groping student athletes. Strauss, who worked for Ohio State from the 1970s to the 1990s, died in 2005.

Jordan has denied knowing about Strauss's alleged behavior.

But former Ohio State wrestler Mike DiSabato told USA TODAY that Jordan was lying.

"I understand folks are uncomfortable with sex abuse. But Jim is a leader," he said.

"He’s an elected official (who) represents the state of Ohio and he’s also our former coach," DiSabato added. "And he has a moral obligation, and quite frankly a fiduciary obligation to taxpayers of the state of Ohio, to tell the ... truth."

Scott Pruitt's latest debacle

From our friends at the Short List: First there was Kirstjen Nielsen. Then it was Sarah Sanders' turn. Now Scott Pruitt is the latest Trump administration official to get a public tongue-lashing while eating out. The Environmental Protection Agency chief was at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., on Monday when Kristin Mink, carrying her 2-year-old son, confronted him. In a video posted to Facebook, Mink mentioned Pruitt's rental room agreement with the wife of an energy lobbyist , before saying, "I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out." Mink said Pruitt did not respond and left the restaurant.

An EPA spokesman later said Pruitt did not leave because of the confrontation. Pruitt listened to Mink's comments, thanked her and left the restaurant because he had finished his meal and "needed to get back to EPA for a briefing," the spokesman said.

Elsewhere in politics

