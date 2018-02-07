It's Monday, OP friends, and we're hoping you're having a slow week in the lead-up to the 4th of July this year. Programming note: We're not going to have an edition on Wednesday because of the holiday, but we'll definitely

President Donald Trump hasn't had the best relationship with Mexico to date (please see: His announcement of his presidential campaign back in 2015, his ongoing insistence that Mexico will pay for the border wall he wants to build). And Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the new president-elect of Mexico, has described Trump as "erratic and arrogant."

Still, both men described their first phone call on Monday as constructive.

"I think the relationship will be a very good one," Trump told reporters after speaking with Lopez Obrador on the call that covered topics border security, NAFTA and the possibility of a new U.S.-Mexico trade deal.

From our friends at the Short List: As Americans, are we proud of our country? Sure! But are we proud of America right now? That depends on whom you ask. A new USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll about patriotism, pegged to this week's celebration of the Fourth of July, finds an overwhelming majority of those surveyed — 90 percent — say they are proud to be Americans. But they split almost down the middle, 42 percent to 39 percent, when asked whether they are proud of America right now. Not surprisingly, the split was along partisan lines: 71 percent of Republicans but just 22 percent of Democrats said they are proud of America right now. There was bipartisan agreement on one thing: Across party lines, roughly seven in 10 agree with the statement, "I feel fatigued watching the news."

