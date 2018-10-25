On Thursday, Robert De Niro and former Vice President Joe Biden became the latest Democrats to be sent suspicious, bomb-like packages. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump denied frequently using an iPhone while on an iPhone and troops prepared to confront a migrant caravan at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Another day, another round of bomb-like devices for Trump critics

The suspected explosives sent to high-profile Democrats ratcheted up to 10 on Thursday after devices surfaced sent to Biden as well as De Niro, who — like all the devices' intended recipients thus far — have publicly sparred with Trump. None has detonated yet, but authorities aren't treating them as a hoax. A suspect has not been named, but investigations are zeroing in on mail going in and out of Florida.

This could be "the most widespread attempt at political violence in America in at least a half-century," our Washington Bureau chief writes. The White House denied Trump's harsh rhetoric played any role in motivating the suspicious packages sent to Democrats, whom he as called "evil," and CNN, whose journalists he's called "the enemy of the people."

"'I rarely use a cellphone'. ... Sent by Twitter for iPhone. Oops!" — @SteveHLondon, one of several Twitter users to note that Trump's denial of frequent cell phone use on Thursday was, in fact, tweeted from an iPhone. Trump's tweet came after the New York Times reported that Trump's conversations with friends on a private cell phone had been bugged by Russian and Chinese intelligence.

Trump readies troops for the border

The caravan of migrants heading toward the U.S.-Mexico border was still 1,000-plus miles away on Thursday, but that didn't stop the Pentagon from readying as many as 1,000 troops to confront the refugees should they arrive. But troops won't directly engage with migrants or enforce laws: They'll only provide backing support for Customs and Border Protection. The caravan contained 7,200 participants at one point, mostly seeking asylum from poverty and violence, but that number may have decreased.

Elsewhere in politics

