MAE SAI, Thailand — A rescue mission to remove a youth soccer team from a cave in northern Thailand is underway, Thai officials announced Sunday morning.

Thirteen foreign divers and five Thai divers began the operation at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, the governor said, Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn told reporters. He said it’s expected to take 10 to 12 hours for the first boys to emerge and that the trapped boys and their families had been informed of the plan.

Each boy will be escorted by two divers, and will come out one at a time as quickly as possible, officials said.

The only way to bring them out is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air.

“We’re ready for the operation today,” said Narongsak, who said the weather and the water levels in the cave are good. “The boys are healthy, aware and ready to come out.”

Earlier in the morning, all media and non-essential staff were cleared from the cave site area as divers, medics and military began moving into place.

Experienced cave rescue experts consider an underwater escape a last resort, especially with people untrained in diving, as the boys are. The path out is considered especially complicated because of twists and turns in narrow flooded passages.

But the governor supervising the mission said earlier that mild weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created optimal conditions for an underwater evacuation that won’t last if it rains again.

The soccer team of 12 boys ages 11 to 16 and their 25-year-old coach have been stranded inside the massive Tham Luang cave complex in northern Chiang Rai province since June 23.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com