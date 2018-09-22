Online payment processing giant PayPal announced Friday that it will cut ties with conspiracy website Infowars, becoming the latest tech company to distance itself from controversial right-wing figure Alex Jones.

"We undertook an extensive review of the Infowars sites, and found instances that promoted hate and discriminatory intolerance against certain communities and religions that run counter to our core value of inclusion," PayPal said in a statement.

The action will affect "Infowars and its related websites," PayPal announced.

PayPal is the latest in a succession of businesses to part ways or limit Jones' influence. Others include: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

An article published by Infowars labeled the move a "political ploy" ahead of the midterm elections.

PayPal has been used to handle transactions for Infowar's online store, which generates revenue by selling nutritional supplements and Infowars-branded items, the New York Times reports.

Among the items sold: "I Stand With Trump" T-shirts, Wake Up America coffee, dietary supplements and survival food.

PayPal has given Infowars 10 days to switch payment providers, the Times reports.

