Confidence is a beautiful thing. Especially when discussing the stability of your financial future. But not all financial confidence is equal.

You’re good and you know it. At least that's what you imagine yourself saying into the mirror each morning. Confidence is a beautiful thing. Especially when you can be confident in the stability of your financial future.

In fact, the two are linked. When your financial behavior is stable and perpetual, it creates enjoyment in you and sparks the confidence that comes with it. That's financial wellness.

With that said, we now must face the realities of not being financially well.

When confidence and behavior-driven financial stability are misaligned, there is trouble. Having confidence in a good situation is great. Being overconfident in a bad situation, lacking confidence with a terrible reality and lacking confidence when you should enjoying your financial situation? Those scenarios are trouble.

Where do you think you fall?

Overconfidence in one’s financial trajectory is the most common sin I see. It convinces you that your horse will win the race when, in fact, your horse didn’t even qualify for the race and is sitting in the stable being passive-aggressively brushed. This overconfidence is usually tied to having a high income. And while you might not care that a seven-figure earner can still be financially unhealthy, they can. So can people who are highly educated or were raised by parents who are financially well off. A lack of debt and a respectable savings account can also con a person into being too confident.

Having confidence in a situation when you shouldn’t doesn't mean you are mentally strong, it more likely means you're delusional. People in this category generally have the resources to attain justified confidence but only after consistent, healthy financial behaviors are adopted. You can try to be that one person who out-earns a complete lack of resourcefulness. Good luck with that.

The second confidence quandary is a lack of confidence in a bad situation. There’s actually nothing wrong with this. The problem arrives when you don’t do anything about it. The moment early in our marriage when my wife and I found ourselves with more than $3,000 in credit card debt, realized we were in trouble and began to pay it off aggressively wasn’t a confidence low point. It was a high point. The low point was the inaction which preceded the action.

If your financial life is bad and you know it, then your sustained effort to shift your reality creates the path to an actual confident financial life. Yes, it will take time. But once the plans are in place and healthy behaviors are established, it's just a matter of time.

Which brings us to an unnecessarily frustrating scenario for those who experience it – a lack of confidence in excellent financial behaviors. The daily grind can be hard and it can wear a person down. I find this is especially true for people who are drowning in student loan debt. Even if you’re doing everything right, student loans can take a decade to pay off. That’s a long time to divert your income from financing your present lifestyle to pay for your past. But consider that, once you’re free and clear of the debt, you’ve trained yourself to live on less. This is when you redirect the newly recaptured cash flow toward your future, which can then result in a brilliant financial life.

One measure of what constitutes these good financial behaviors I keep referencing is measuring the efficiency of your income. If at least 35 percent of your gross income is going toward asset accumulation and/or debt liquidation, then you’re income is efficiently growing your net worth. For a deeper dive into this calculation, which I call Power Percentage, mosey on over to PeteThePlanner.com/Power-Percentage.

What’s the fun in having a healthy financial life if you can’t enjoy confidence in it? In your search for this answer, you might find the relationship between your reality and the confidence you place in it might actually be the problem.

Peter Dunn is an author, speaker and radio host, and he has a free podcast: "Million Dollar Plan." Have a question for Pete the Planner? Email him at AskPete@petetheplanner.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

