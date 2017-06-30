Behind the scenes at the Boeing factory Boeing's Everett assembly line is one of the largest buildings in the world. Bike and pedestrian lanes act as thoroughfares through giant complex. A KLM Boeing 787 "Dreamliner" works its way through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Media members take photos of Boeing’s assembly line on June 28, 2017. Aside from special media tours, photography is not allowed at the Boeing assembly line. The “Twin Aisle Cafe” employee dining establishment is seen behind a Boeing 777 that’s moving its way through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. In this shot of the Boeing assembly line floor in Everett, Wash., the 777 line can be seen on the left while the 787 line is one the right. (June 28, 2017) Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. The 'Dreamliner Diner' employee restaurant can be seen between a giant American flag and the wing of a 787 at Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 nears the end of the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 nears the end of the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Engine covers are seen waiting for assembly along Boeing's 787 line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Boeing 777 sections move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. An employee performs work on a Boeing 777 as it moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Boeing pays homage to its 787 customers with this display of airline tails above its 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash. (June 28, 2017) Plane enthusiasts have plenty of distractions at Boeing's Everett assembly line -- even in conference rooms, where large models tell the story of Boeing's planes. An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Workers sit at desks along the edge of the Boeing 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Workers sit at desks along the edge of the Boeing 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Media members take photos of Boeing’s assembly line on June 28, 2017. Aside from special media tours, photography is not allowed at the Boeing assembly line. An Air India 'Dreamliner' nears the end of Boeing's 787 assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Boeing 787 Dreamliners move through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Boeing's Everett assembly line is one of the largest buildings in the world. Bike and pedestrian lanes act as thoroughfares through giant complex. Many airplane 'pieces' - such as this 787 galley area - are delivered to the appropriate spot on the assembly line so they can be easily installed on the planes as they move through the line. Many airplane 'pieces' - such as this 787 galley area - are delivered to the appropriate spot on the assembly line so they can be easily installed on the planes as they move through the line. The aft section of a Boeing 787 comes through the assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Boeing 787s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. A Boeing 787 is seen on Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Boeing 787s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Boeing 777s move through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. A Qatar Airways Boeing 777 moves through Boeing's assembly line in Everett, Wash., on June 28, 2017. Many airplane 'pieces' - such as this 787 galley area - are delivered to the appropriate spot on the assembly line so they can be easily installed on the planes as they move through the line.

Boeing’s assembly line in Everett, Wash., is a must-see for aviation enthusiasts across the globe.

Housed in one of the world’s largest buildings, the facility is where Boeing’s 747, 767, 777 and 787 models are assembled. Some of Boeing’s 787s also are assembled at Boeing’s recently opened facility in South Carolina. (Photo tour: Behind the scenes at Boeing's 787 factory in South Carolina)

But it’s the Everett factory that is a top attraction, with Boeing offering factory tours to accommodate those wishing to see it.

Today in the Sky got a first-hand look at the Everett facility this week as part of a media tour of the assembly line. And, unlike the tours open to the general public, we were able to take photos. So, if you've always wanted to check it out, you can sneak a glimpse via the above photos that were taken during the media tour on June 28, 2017. The tour focused primarily on Boeing’s 777 and 787 lines.

We also had access this week to Boeing’s flight line at Boeing Field in Seattle. Boeing uses the facility for flight tests (especially of its 737s) and it’s often where the company will deliver 737s to its airline customers. Norwegian Air officials were there Thursday (June 29) to take delivery of the carrier’s first two Boeing 737 Max jets. (More: Norwegian is world's second airline to get Boeing's new 737 Max)

Boeing doesn’t assemble the 737s there — that’s done at a factory in nearby Renton — but Boeing Field is still of interest to aviation enthusiasts for the variety of aircraft and different airline liveries that can cycle through there.

Scroll down for a few snapshots of what we saw there as part of another media gathering on June 28 and 29. The media tour was centered around a delivery ceremony for Norwegian’s 737 Max, so the photos are heavy on Norwegian. But click through to see a variety of other 737s on the flight line as well as a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner that made an appearance there this week.

Behind the scenes at the Boeing Field flight line Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. A Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner' taxis after landing at the Boeing Field in Seattle on June 29, 2017. A Boeing 787-10 'Dreamliner' taxis after landing at the Boeing Field in Seattle on June 29, 2017. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Boeing 737s painted in the colors of numerous airline customers could be seen at the Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day. Norwegian Air’s first Boeing 737 Max was seen Boeing’s Boeing Field flight line on June 28, 2017. The plane was handed over to the carrier at a delivery ceremony the next day.

PHOTO TOUR: Behind the scenes at Boeing's 787 factory in South Carolina

Behind the scenes: Boeing's Dreamliner assembly line in South Carolina Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. x A Boeing employee works on a Dreamliner as it makes its way through final assembly in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017. A Boeing 787 sculpture provides a fitting welcome to one of the administration buildings at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line in North Charleston, S.C. (Feb. 21, 2017). Visitors to Boeing's South Carolina assembly line are treated to many visual displays explaining the company's operation there. (Feb. 21, 2017). Photography is mostly off-limits at Boeing's 787 Dreamliner assembly line in South Carolina. Here, a photographer stops at a designated photo stop during a facility tour on Feb. 21, 2017. Portions of Boeing 787 fuselages go through Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) machines at the company's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. The machines help apply carbon fiber tape. Portions of Boeing 787 fuselages go through Automated Fiber Placement (AFP) machines at the company's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. The machines help apply carbon fiber tape. Work on Boeing 787 fuselages is seen at the 837,431-square foot Aftbody Building at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. Work on Boeing 787 fuselages is seen at the 837,431-square foot Aftbody Building at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. Work on Boeing 787 fuselages is seen at the 837,431-square foot Aftbody Building at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. Work on Boeing 787 fuselages is seen at the 837,431-square foot Aftbody Building at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. Photography is mostly off-limits at Boeing's 787 Dreamliner assembly line in South Carolina. Here, a photographer stops at a designated photo stop during a facility tour on Feb. 21, 2017. Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages go through the "Join Cell" process at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages go through the "Join Cell" process at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages go through the "Join Cell" process at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Workers tend to portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. A Boeing 787 sculpture provides a fitting welcome to one of the administration buildings at Boeing's South Carolina assembly line in North Charleston, S.C. (Feb. 21, 2017). x x Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. x Portions of Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Aft Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Portions of Boeing fuselages are seen along Boeing's South Carolina assembly line. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the longer one (second from the bottom) is for Boeing's longest version of the jet, the 787-10. Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. A Boeing Dreamliner fuselages works its way through the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. A "stay safe" sign drives home an overarching message as Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Work takes place on Boeing's 787 assembly line in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Seen here is the Mid Body building of the South Carolina facility. Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. x Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Work takes place at Boeing's South Carolina Dreamliner assembly on Feb. 21, 2017. The Palmetto trees around the assembly line give Boeing's South Carolina assembly line a distinctly different feel than the company's bigger facility in Everett, Wash. Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. x Boeing Dreamliner fuselages are worked on at the company's Mid Body assembly line building in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 21, 2017. The Palmetto trees around the assembly line give Boeing's South Carolina assembly line a distinctly different feel than the company's bigger facility in Everett, Wash. Here, journalists make their way from the Mid Body building to the Final Assembly area on Feb. 21, 2017. Dreamliners begin to take their more recognizable shape here in the Final Assembly building on Boeing's 787 assembly line in South Carolina. Dreamliners for Oman Air and Aeromexico are among these seen here on Feb. 21, 2017. Boeing's Final Assembly in South Carolina is a U-shaped production line that sits in a 1.2-million square-foot facility. It has a footprint of 10-1/2 football fields, according to Boeing. Dreamliners make their way through Boeing's U-shaped Final Assembly building in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017. The distinctive wing of this Boeing 787 is seen as the jet makes its way through Boeing's Final Assembly building in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017. Dreamliners for China's Xiamen Air (left) and Oman Air are seen in final assembly at Boeing's 787 line in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017. In Boeing's voluminous, 1.2M square-foot Final Assembly building in South Carolina, support teams are located on the floor to assist with the assembly process. Boeing's South Carolina facility opened in 2011 with the first 787 roll-out coming in April 2012. A Boeing employee performs some work above the wing of a Dreamliner as it goes through final assembly at the jetmaketr's South Carolina factory on Feb. 21, 2017. x x x Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. x x Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. Dreamliners for Air France and Aeromexico were among those making their way through Boeing's U-shaped 787 final assembly on Feb. 21, 2017. Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. A Dreamliner bound for Air France makes its way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. A Boeing welcome sign at its South Carolina 787 delivery center indicates which airlines will be flying away with new jets from the facility. Work is performed on a Dreamliner as it goes through final assembly at Boeing's South Carolina facility on Feb. 21, 2017. A Dreamliner wing moves past a floor work station at Boeing's 787 assembly line in South Carolina on Feb. 21, 2017. Boeing's expansive Final Assembly building in South Carolina occupies 1.2 million square feet. A Xiamen Air Dreamliner makes its way through final assembly at Boeing's South Carolina factory on Feb. 21, 2017. Light streams in from windows over looking the Final Assembly floor as two Dreamliners pass in different directions on the U-shape line on Feb. 21, 2017. Dreamliners make their way through Boeing’s U-shaped South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 21, 2017. An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 sits in front of Boeing's first-ever 787-10 in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The "dash 10" is Boeing's biggest variant of the 787 and is expected to make its first flight this spring. Boeing's unique 'Dreamlifer' is seen from the rear in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The cargo plane hauls large portions of the 787 that are too big to haul in typical cargo jets. An entire 787 fuselage can be flown inside it. The Boeing name and logo graces on of the buildings at the company's South Carolina assembly line on Feb. 22, 2017. Boeing's unique 'Dreamlifer' is seen from the rear in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. An Air Canada Boeing 787-9 sits in front of Boeing's first-ever 787-10 in North Charleston, S.C., on Feb. 22, 2017. The "dash 10" is Boeing's biggest variant of the 787 and is expected to make its first flight this spring.

Ben Mutzabaugh, USA TODAY

