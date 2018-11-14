SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A supersonic jet crashed shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday at a Texas military base near the U.S.-Mexico border, killing one pilot and hospitalizing another.

According to a post on Laughlin Air Force Base’s Facebook page, the other victim was taken to the hospital and a condition was not released. The identities of the two are being withheld until their families are notified, the post states.

The crash involved a T-38 Talon—which the Air Force's website describes as a “twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainer used in a variety of roles,” including preparing pilots “for front-line fighter and bomber aircraft."

No other details on the cause of the crash were given, but an investigation is expected.

The base is about 150 miles west of San Antonio, near Del Rio.

