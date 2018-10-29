A woman stands at a memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27.

The accused gunman who opened fire inside a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday faces his first court appearance Monday. Meanwhile, prosecutors have put in motion the process to seek the death penalty in the anti-Semitic attack.

Authorities say Robert Bowers, 46, stormed into the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in the affluent Squirrel Hill neighborhood shouting hate for Jews and killing worshipers in a 20-minute attack. Police were notified of the shooting at 9:54 a.m. ET, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said.

Details of the shooting and the motive were still under investigation Monday.

Here's what we know, and what questions remain:

Victims

Eleven lives were taken Saturday morning. Two other worshipers were injured and four officers also were injured. Among those killed: Middle-aged brothers, an elderly husband and wife and a grandmother nearing 100. Many of them had gathered for a naming ceremony, which marks the beginning of a baby's journey in the Jewish faith.

Those killed were Daniel Stein, 71; Joyce Feinberg, 75; Richard Gottfried, 65; Rose Mallinger, 97; Jerry Rabinowitz, 66; brothers Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal 54; husband and wife Bernice Simon, 84 and Sylvan Simon, 86; Melvin Wax, 88; and Irving Younger, 69.

Suspect

Robert Bowers, a 46-year-old long-haul trucker, was charged late Saturday with 29 federal counts, including hate crimes. He had posted anti-Semitic rants on social media, including Gab, a fringe website favored by white nationalists.

It appears Bowers authored a social media post before the shooting accusing the organization HIAS, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, of bringing "invaders in that kill our people." It's unclear who Bowers meant when saying "our people." He also wrote about a number of conspiracy theories and his opposition to the migrant caravan.

The account also mentioned that Bowers didn't vote for Trump, because he was too soft on those of Jewish faith.

Neighbors said "Rob" lived with his grandfather for a period of time and made small talk about flowers and weeds like anyone else.

It's unclear why he targeted the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue.

Funerals

The first victim burials, including brothers David and Cecil Rosenthal, were planned for Tuesday, loved ones said. Other families were waiting for the investigation to continue before they could quickly bury their loved ones, as required by Jewish tradition.

Death penalty

Scott Brady, the U.S. Attorney for the western district of Pennsylvania, said he has begun the process of gaining the approval of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to pursue a capital case against Robert Bowers. Sessions' approval is a requirement in federal cases.

President Trump also voiced support for the death penalty, saying "when people do this, they should get the death penalty. And they shouldn't have to wait years and years."

Neighborhood

Map locates the Tree of Life Synagogue near Pittsburgh, Pa. where a shooting occurred.

The Squirrel Hill neighborhood where the shooting took place is known by residents as a safe community. Molly Bedo, who previously attended Tree of Life synagogue, described the worship center as as a “safe haven."

