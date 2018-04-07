Bust by IMPD yanks $750,000 in illegal drugs off Indy streets

Lt. Scott Hessong talks with media at an evidence table at IMPD's SW district showing a major bust after warrants were served at two locations, in which four persons were arrested, Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. This bust, which IMPD had been working toward since the Spring, netted about $44,000 in cash, eight firearms, plus 20 kilograms of various drugs including methamphetamine and heroin totalling approximately $750,000.

Robert Scheer/IndyStar

INDIANAPOLIS –The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday night that a months-long investigation has led to the seizure of nearly 50 pounds of drugs.

As the result of search warrants served at two locations Tuesday, officers confiscated $44,000 in cash, eight guns and 45 pounds of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and black tar heroin with an estimated street value of $750,000.

"These are once-in-a-career-type cases," said Deputy Chief Chad Knecht of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Southwest District Lt. Scott Hessong said officers with the southwest and southeast districts began their investigation in early March. That investigation led to two search warrants — one on each of the districts — served Tuesday.

Officers arrested four in connection with the investigation, believed to be involved in trafficking on the southwest and southeast districts, Hessong said. The department has not yet identified those people.

Surveying a table where officers displayed 11 bags of suspected drugs, guns and stacks of $20 bills, Knecht reflected on the items' significance.

"On that table you see exactly what drives the crime," Knecht said. "The profit from the money, the firearms to protect it and the drugs that are tearing our communities apart and causing addiction. That table exemplifies what's going on in our society."

A substance believed to be crystal meth, on an evidence table at IMPD's SW district showing a major bust after warrants were served at two locations, in which four persons were arrested, Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 3, 2018. This bust, which IMPD had been working toward since the Spring, netted about $44,000 in cash, eight firearms, plus 20 kilograms of various drugs including methamphetamine and heroin totalling approximately $750,000.

Robert Scheer/IndyStar

Hessong said it's rare for a district-level bust to be this extensive. Knecht credited the uniformed beat officers who used their knowledge of the community to investigate tips and get results.

A return to beat policing has been one of the focuses for police Chief Bryan Roach. In April, he and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the creation of 78 beats across the city which would replace 33 zones, saying the beats would allow officers to be active in more focused areas rather than covering a zone.

"This is what beat policing does," Knecht said. "It makes a difference in the neighborhoods and the communities, and the officers actually care about their beats and work it and find these things."

Hessong said Tuesday's bust will hopefully reduce overdoses in the weeks to come, potentially saving lives.

"There's absolutely no way to tell what we did to prevent drug overdoses," Hessong said. "To give you an idea, each use of heroin is like a few grains of sand, and we have 45 pounds that's packed solid. So, there's no way to tell how many individual drug uses you have just with this product here."

