WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Thursday disputed a New York Times story that his conversations with friends on a private cell phone have been bugged by Russian and Chinese intelligence.

"I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone," Trump tweeted. "Story is soooo wrong!"

Citing unnamed sources, the Times reported that "Mr. Trump’s aides have repeatedly warned him that his cellphone calls are not secure, and they have told him that Russian spies are routinely eavesdropping on the calls, as well."

The Chinese are also listening, the Times said, in order to learn "how Mr. Trump thinks, what arguments tend to sway him and to whom he is inclined to listen," especially with regard to the U.S.-Chinese trade dispute.

In his tweet, Trump called the article "long and boring," and "so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it."

Trump will not give up his personal iPhone, and frequently uses it to check in with old friends outside of government, the Times said. Aides "they can only hope he refrains from discussing classified information" during these conversations.

Sources spoke about it to undermine him, the article said, "but out of frustration with what they considered the president’s casual approach to electronic security."

Trump sent another tweet that blamed the rising political tensions in the U.S. on "purposely false and inaccurate reporting" by the news media.

"It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description," the president said. "Mainstream media must clean up its act, FAST!"

