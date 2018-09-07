WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took some extra time Monday to make one of his most consequential decisions: the selection of a justice who could shift the Supreme Court further to the right for decades.

Trump had said he hoped to make his decision by the time he returned Sunday from a weekend in New Jersey, but he told reporters en route to the White House that he needed more time.

“I’m getting very close to making a final decision," Trump said. "And I believe this person will do a great job."

As aides prepared for a prime time announcement Monday, Trump tweeted: "I have long heard that the most important decision a U.S. President can make is the selection of a Supreme Court Justice - Will be announced tonight at 9:00 P.M."

Aides said Trump is weighing the plus and minuses of four finalists, all of them federal appeals court judges:

Brett Kavanaugh of Washington, D.C., the favorite of the conservative legal establishment

Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, who is backed by religious conservatives, and by Trump advisers who believe it will be more difficult for the Senate to vote against a female nominee

Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, who was the runner-up to Neil Gorsuch when Trump made his first Supreme Court selection; supporters of Hardiman made a last-minute push in recent days, and aides said Trump remains impressed by him

Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, who also has many high-profile supporters who see him as a positive alternative to the other three.

"Let’s say it’s the four people," Trump told reporters. "But they’re excellent. Every one. You can’t go wrong. But I’m getting very close to making a final decision.”

More: Trump legal adviser talks up Kavanaugh and Barrett for Supreme Court

More: For President Trump, Supreme Court nomination may hinge on Brett Kavanaugh's risks and rewards

If confirmed by the Senate, the nominee would replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Throughout his three decades on the court, Kennedy was often the decisive vote in close cases, particularly those involving abortion rights.

I have long heard that the most important decision a U.S. President can make is the selection of a Supreme Court Justice - Will be announced tonight at 9:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

Senate Democrats said they plan to oppose Trump's nominee, saying his finalists tend to favor corporations over people and are hostile to abortion rights and other matters of privacy.

Trump and aides have also been teasing reporters over the selection process, seeking to build suspense ahead of the big event.

Reporters and camera crews are staking out the homes of the four finalists, looking for any sign of movement toward an airport, or, in Kavanaugh's case, toward the White House.

More: Justice Anthony Kennedy to retire, opening Supreme Court seat for President Trump

More: Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick: Who, When, How

The Senate must confirm Trump's nominee, who will be backed campaign-style by the White House and conservative legal organizations. White House aides said they have prepared "rollout packages" for the four finalists.

The Judicial Crisis Network is planning a $1.4 million ad buy in Alabama, Indiana, North Dakota and West Virginia — states with moderate Democratic senators who could be pressured to vote for Trump's nominee.

The Republican caucus has a 51-49 advantage in the Senate, but one key member, Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is ill and may not be able to participate in the confirmation process.

Democrats who plan to oppose Trump's nominee are focusing on two Republican moderates, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, hoping to turn them against Trump's selection.

A short list of Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com