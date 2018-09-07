WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took some extra time Monday to make one of his most consequential decisions: the selection of a justice who could shift the Supreme Court further to the right for decades.

Trump had said he hoped to make his decision by the time he returned Sunday from a weekend in New Jersey, but he told reporters en route to the White House that he needed more time.

“I’m getting very close to making a final decision," Trump said. "And I believe this person will do a great job."

As aides prepared for a prime time announcement Monday, Trump tweeted: "I have long heard that the most important decision a U.S. President can make is the selection of a Supreme Court Justice - Will be announced tonight at 9:00 P.M."

Aides said Trump is weighing the plus and minuses of four finalists, all of them federal appeals court judges:

  • Brett Kavanaugh of Washington, D.C., the favorite of the conservative legal establishment
  • Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, who is backed by religious conservatives, and by Trump advisers who believe it will be more difficult for the Senate to vote against a female nominee
  • Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, who was the runner-up to Neil Gorsuch when Trump made his first Supreme Court selection; supporters of Hardiman made a last-minute push in recent days, and aides said Trump remains impressed by him
  • Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, who also has many high-profile supporters who see him as a positive alternative to the other three.

"Let’s say it’s the four people," Trump told reporters. "But they’re excellent. Every one. You can’t go wrong. But I’m getting very close to making a final decision.”

If confirmed by the Senate, the nominee would replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Throughout his three decades on the court, Kennedy was often the decisive vote in close cases, particularly those involving abortion rights.

Senate Democrats said they plan to oppose Trump's nominee, saying his finalists tend to favor corporations over people and are hostile to abortion rights and other matters of privacy.

Trump and aides have also been teasing reporters over the selection process, seeking to build suspense ahead of the big event.

Reporters and camera crews are staking out the homes of the four finalists, looking for any sign of movement toward an airport, or, in Kavanaugh's case, toward the White House.

The Senate must confirm Trump's nominee, who will be backed campaign-style by the White House and conservative legal organizations. White House aides said they have prepared "rollout packages" for the four finalists.

The Judicial Crisis Network is planning a $1.4 million ad buy in Alabama, Indiana, North Dakota and West Virginia — states with moderate Democratic senators who could be pressured to vote for Trump's nominee.

The Republican caucus has a 51-49 advantage in the Senate, but one key member, Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is ill and may not be able to participate in the confirmation process.

Democrats who plan to oppose Trump's nominee are focusing on two Republican moderates, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, hoping to turn them against Trump's selection.

A short list of Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominees
Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, 53, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Pluses: Like Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, named to the high court by Trump last year, he is out of conservative central casting. A Yale Law graduate to Gorsuch's Harvard, they served together as law clerks to retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Whip-smart and popular with the Federalist Society set, he has a long record of opinions and dissents that leaves little for Trump or Senate Republicans to worry about. Minuses: That long record will give opponents much to work with. His mild dissent in a case upholding the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate left room for conservatives as well as liberals to disagree. His contention that presidents should be free from lawsuits and investigations likely pleases Trump but will confound Democrats. His work in the George W. Bush administration also could come back to haunt him.
Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, 46, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit Pluses: She rocketed to the top of Trump's list with a stellar performance during her confirmation last fall, when Democrats cited her deep Catholic faith as a potential problem. The mother of seven children, including two from Haiti and one with special needs, she offers the imagery Trump craves. Being a woman may box in Democrats. Being from Indiana may box in moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, who faces a tough re-election campaign. Being the youngest on Trump's list buys more years on the court. And degrees from Notre Dame, where she taught for two decades, can't hurt. Minuses: She has served as a judge for just eight months, which gives her the least experience of any of the potential nominees. She has written that Supreme Court precedents are not sacrosanct, which liberals have interpreted as a threat to the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide.
Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in as a US Court of Appeals Judge for the District of Columbia by US Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy as Kavanaugh's wife Ashley holds the Bible during ceremonies June 1, 2006 in Washington, DC.
Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, 46, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit during the University of Notre Dame's Law School commencement ceremony May 19, 2018.
Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, 52, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. Pluses: He was the runner-up to Gorsuch in 2017, giving him instant credibility. He's a law-and-order conservative in the mold of Associate Justice Samuel Alito, who came from the same appeals court. Maryanne Trump Barry, the president's sister, served with him until her retirement. He drove a taxi to get through law school, and his degrees from Notre Dame and Georgetown give him a non-Ivy League appeal. Minuses: His star appears to be fading. A limited paper trail on the appeals court worries some conservatives. He is not known as a great legal theorist like Kavanaugh, nor is he a "feeder judge" whose law clerks are snapped up by Supreme Court justices. While Kavanaugh has sent 41 clerks there, Hardiman has sent none.
Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, 51, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit Pluses: His strong adherence to textualism and originalism, the twin tenets that drove the late Justice Antonin Scalia, pleases conservatives. A finalist for the job last year, he emerged with Kavanaugh as a leading contender for the next opening. Like Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, he is a former Kennedy law clerk. He's known for his attention to detail in writing, which he often does from a remote, Internet-free cabin. Minuses: Despite a decade on the appeals court, his record is thin in several areas of the law, which worries some conservatives. Though major cases on Obamacare and same-sex marriage came through his circuit, he did not serve on the panels considering them. His 2016 ruling that cellphone users do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in their location records was overturned at the Supreme Court this term.
Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, 52, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, Nov. 17, 2016,
Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, 51, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit Kethledge, 7/5/2018.
