WASHINGTON – President Trump taunted his skeptics Sunday as he prepared to name his second nominee to the Supreme Court, tweeting a highlight reel of politicians and celebrities predicting he couldn’t win the presidency.

“They just didn’t get it, but they do now!” Trump tweeted.

The 2 minute, 29 second video, which had been viewed more than 2 million times by 9 p.m. Eastern, featured undated clips from newscasts and talk shows when speakers derided the prospects for Trump to win the country's highest elected office.

“There’s not gonna be a President Donald Trump,” actor George Clooney said.

“Trump will not be president,” former President Obama said.

“Trump will never be elected president of the United States,” said former Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev.

Announcers became more profane as the results pour in on election night 2016. But when conservative commentator and author Ann Coulter earlier voiced optimism about Trump having the best chances in a crowded Republican field, the television audience laughed loudly.

They just didn't get it, but they do now! pic.twitter.com/9T50NupkDy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

Trump’s post came on the eve of his second lifetime appointment to the nine-member Supreme Court, one of the more powerful perks of office. After winning confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch last year, Trump has teased his latest options for days, after narrowing down his list of prospects to four federal appeals-court judges: Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Raymond Kethledge and Thomas Hardiman.

Trump plans to unveil his choice on television Monday at 9 p.m. Eastern.

“I’m getting very close to making a final decision," Trump told reporters as he left Morristown, N.J., on Sunday to return to the White House. "And I believe this person will do a great job. But I’m very close to making a decision. Have not made it official yet. Have not made it final. But we’re very close to making a decision.”

Looking forward to announcing my final decision on the United States Supreme Court Justice at 9:00pmE tomorrow night at the @WhiteHouse. An exceptional person will be chosen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com