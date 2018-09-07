NEW YORK — Add President Donald Trump's former personal driver to the thousands of plaintiffs who have said they're owed money by the billionaire real estate developer and reality TV star now serving as the nation's commander-in-chief.

Noel Cintron, the chauffeur for Trump and his family for more than 25 years, alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday that Trump failed to give him required overtime pay and raised his salary twice since 2003, when he was paid $62,700 fixed annual amount.

The second increase, a $7,000 raise to $75,000 annually, was granted only because the ex-driver "was induced to surrender this health benefits obtained through Trump," the lawsuit alleged. The move saved Trump nearly $18,000 in health insurance premiums, Cintron charged.

Filed in New York County Supreme Court against two of Trump's business companies, the lawsuit alleges that Trump "shirked his obligation" to provide any overtime pay for more than 20 years. However, the legal action acknowledged that Cintron by law could only seek recovery of time-and-a-half pay for approximately 3,300 hours of uncompensated overtime during the past six years.

File photo taken in 2004 shows Donald Trump exiting a limousine as he narrated his appearance on his TV show The Apprentice.

Handout photo - The Apprentice

"In an utterly callous display of unwarranted privilege and entitlement and without even a minimal sense of noblesse oblige President Donald Trump has, through the defendant entities, exploited and denied significant wages to his own longstanding personal driver," the lawsuit alleged.

In response, the Trump organization issued a statement that said: "Mr. Cintron was at all times paid generously and in accordance with the law. Once the facts come out we expect to be fully vindicated in court.

Cintron has not been Trump's driver since the 2016 presidential election because that duty is handled by the U.S. Secret Service. During his decades of driving Trump, Cintron said was required to be available starting at 7 a.m. five days per week.

He also had to "be ready to perform his duties at a moment's notice," and was required to work until whenever Trump, his family or business associates "no longer required plaintiff's services," the lawsuit alleged.

Getting a day off required Trump's permission, the lawsuit said. Moreover, Cintron alleged was also required to drive his direct supervisor, Trump Organization employee Matthew Calamari, as well as drive Calamari's family members, the lawsuit charged.

Cintron's legal action seeks unpaid overtime pay, plus additional payments and penalties under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and New York labor statutes.

"Donald Trump has proclaimed himself as a champion of working men and women, but nothing could be further from the truth," said Larry Hutcher, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit.

A 2016 USA TODAY analysis of court filings across the nation found that Trump and his businesses had been involved in at least 3,500 legal actions in federal and state courts during the past three decades. The cases at times involved alleged refusals to pay even relatively small bills, the analysis found.

