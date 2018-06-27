LONDON  — Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall have named their new daughter Lena Elizabeth.

A palace spokeswoman says the baby's first name is pronounced Lay-na, and her middle name is in honor of her great-grandmother, the queen.

The baby, who was born June 18 weighing 9 pounds and 3 ounces, is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall, a former English rugby player. She has an older sister, 4-year-old Mia.

Tindall suffered a miscarriage in 2016.

Lena is 19th in line to the British throne and is the seventh great-grandchild of Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip.

Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Mark Phillips, and is the eldest granddaughter of the queen. She is an accomplished equestrian who won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

The new baby is the fourth grandchild for Princess Anne, the queen's only daughter. Anne's son, Peter Phillips and his wife, Autumn, have two children, Savannah, 7, and Isla, 6.

