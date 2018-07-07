A vacant office building that housed immigrant children is pictured on Friday, July 6, 2018, in Phoenix. Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting reported that the building, which is not licensed by Arizona to hold children, served as a detainment facility in June.

Sean Logan/The Republic

PHOENIX — A company contracted to provide transportation for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement housed children in an unlicensed facility near downtown Phoenix, according to a report from Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting.

Children were held at the office building over three weeks while the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" border-enforcement policy caused officials to separate families who had crossed the border illegally.

The report describes the facility as "a vacant Phoenix office building with dark windows, no kitchen and only a few toilets."

In a written statement to The Arizona Republic, MVM Inc., said Reveal "inaccurately reports that this building is a holding center for migrant families and children. To be absolutely clear: It is not.

"... We sometimes use this building as a temporary waiting area because it is a safe and private place for families and children in between transport. We would never leave these families or children at airport or other transportation hub to wait for hours.



"If needed and as approved by ICE, we use this building for that purpose and the standard waiting time is several hours."

A neighbor who lives behind what's believed to be the facility identified in the story said the building had been vacant before activity started around March. People with the company told him they had a contract with the federal government for "deliveries" but didn't mention they transported children.

"It basically looked like a new business," said the neighbor, who asked not to be identified by name. "They were ... painting and stuff, and that's really all I saw was some industrial lights in there."

Until 2½ weeks ago, he said lights were on at the facility throughout the day and night, but he never saw children transported in or out.

"Had I known that, I would have alerted the authorities, and I probably would have gone to jail to let them out," he said.

Another neighbor provided Reveal with video of children in sweatsuits being led into the facility. One of the children was so young she had to be carried, the video shows.

Jennifer Elzea, an ICE spokeswoman, said in a statement that companies like MVM are allowed to use office space as waiting areas.

"These offices are not overnight housing facilities, per the contract with ICE," she said in an email. "The offices are outfitted to provide minors awaiting same-day transport with a more comfortable and private atmosphere than they might otherwise have at a public transportation hub."

MVM's CEO, Kevin Marquez, signed a lease for the office building in March, a month before the zero-tolerance policy was announced, but the lease doesn't allow the space to be used for cooking or sleeping, according to the report.

An MVM spokesperson told Reveal that the building “is not a shelter or a child care facility. … It’s a temporary holding place” that was used until the children were flown to other locations. The company was unable to say how long children stayed at the facility or if they stayed overnight.

Reveal reporters last week spotted "an inflatable mattress, a box marked 'baby shampoo,' a medication schedule and other items" in the building.

Neighbors said they never saw staff take the children outside but did see packages of food and water taken into the building, according to the report. Two days after President Donald Trump signed a June 20 executive order ending family separations, five unmarked vans came to the facility to take the children away, neighbors told Reveal.

The facility isn't licensed by the Arizona Department of Health Services, a company spokesman told Reveal, but that a license would be required “where children are unaccompanied by a parent or guardian on a regular basis for periods of less than 24 hours a day other than the child’s home."

MVM said it had consulted with the state and was told it wouldn't need additional licensing.

The department has no record of complaints for an unlicensed child care facility at the building's address, the spokesman told Reveal.

The Health and Human Service's Office of Refugee Resettlement, which operates the unaccompanied minor program, awarded MVM an $8 million, five-year contract to “maintain readiness” and provide “emergency support services," according to the report.

Follow Agnel Philip on Twitter: @agnel88_philip

Arizona facility houses immigrant children separated from families

