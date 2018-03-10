President Donald Trump is pictured gesturing as he speaks during a rally in Southaven, Mississippi.

WASHINGTON – Republicans are planning a careful choreography for the results of the FBI's background probe into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, including restricting its distribution and inviting senators to a secure meeting room in the Capitol to view the report.

The main of the focus of FBI investigation has been accusations by Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were both in high school. Kavanaugh vehemently denies the allegations.

The report is expected to be delivered to Capitol Hill as early as Wednesday. It will go first to the White House and then to the Senate Judiciary Committee, where lawmakers will read it in a secure location, Republican senators said.

Senate Republicans are planning the cautious approach amid a debate over how much of the FBI's investigation into Kavanaugh's past should be available for public view. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said only senators will be able to see the results of the FBI's work. A handful of Senate aides may view it as well.

The report was the result of a dramatic and emotional hearing before the Judiciary Committee last week in which both Ford and Kavanaugh told their stories. Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, voted to advance Kavanaugh's nomination but called for the reopening of the investigation into his background.

While Democratic senators called for as much transparency as possible on the FBI report, Republican leaders and White House officials said the strict limitations on who would see the results of the FBI investigation are standard practice for background checks on nominees for senior roles.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., a Judiciary Committee member, said it would be ideal to make public as much information as possible, allowing for redactions of private or compromising information.

“But I think if the report disappears into a black hole from which no fact emerges it will just add to the dissension here and to the questions,” he said.

Republicans noted that a bipartisan 2009 memorandum of understanding dictates the handling of such files. George Hartmann, a Judiciary Committee spokesman, told USA TODAY on Wednesday morning that the guidelines call for sending a single copy of the FBI's findings to Capitol Hill and housing it in a safe in the committee's office.

Democrats questioned the secrecy – and the decision to rely on the standard procedure – give the significance of the case.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., a committee member, said it would be ideal to make public as much information as possible, allowing for redactions of private or compromising information.

“But I think if the report disappears into a black hole from which no fact emerges it will just add to the dissension here and to the questions,” he said.

Ron Klain, a veteran Washington attorney who served as chief of staff to Vice Presidents Al Gore and Joe Biden, said there is nothing wrong with maintaining the confidentiality of the report as long as it doesn't make it impossible for senators to digest the information before the vote.

“Standard procedures often need to be modified for non-standard situations," Klain said. He cited the example of how the FBI's findings were handled when it investigated accusations of sexual harassment by Anita Hill against then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. Klain was a chief counsel for Judiciary Committee Democrats during the 1991 Hill-Thomas hearings.

"In extraordinary situations – like the Thomas-Hill hearings – procedures have been adopted to protect confidentiality while also facilitating access for all senators,” he said.

A number of Republican senators have said they believe that at least some portion of the document should be available for public review.

“I hope the FBI report is made public. Normally it is not out of respect for the privacy for the person being investigated, but this is an unusual circumstance,” said Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican on the Judiciary Committee.

Kennedy said if all findings couldn't be released, he'd like an objective summary of the report to be shared, to avoid senators in bad faith leaking "selected versions that advance their position." But Kennedy said it would be "silly" to threaten to withhold his vote over the report being made public.

The report will amount to a background file with separate documents, including either interview summaries or the transcript of interviews, officials said. White House officials said they do not expect to comment publicly on the report but may confirm its receipt because of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding Kavanaugh's nomination.

The Justice Department has referred questions about the probe to the White House.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders did not answer a question Wednesday about whether Trump wants the report made available to the public.

“We’ve been very open and transparent throughout the process,” she said.

Sens. Bob Corker of Tennessee said he asked during a lunch meeting with other Republican senators if multiple copies could be made available but it was unclear whether GOP leaders agreed to the request.

The FBI had not contacted Ford as of Wednesday morning, her lawyers said.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Democrats didn’t seem to have much information about the FBI report and how it would be rolled out.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for as much transparency as possible, and she would not rule out reading the report on the Senate floor if none of it was released publicly.

It is not clear whether the document will draw conclusions about the allegations, but experts say they think that is unlikely.

“It’s possible that they have conflicting accounts, I hope that’s not the case,” Corker said. “My understanding is they’re just going to send us raw data.”

Michael Mukasey, a former U.S. attorney general under President George W. Bush, said the supplemental FBI background investigation would cover current and credible allegations of misconduct. But the FBI likely won't try to resolve disputes between conflicting witnesses, and witnesses wouldn’t be tested by polygraph, he said.

Mukasey spoke with reporters on a call organized by Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative group that backs Kavanaugh's confirmation.

A look at Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh

“The FBI doesn’t make credibility determinations about ultimate facts,” Mukasey predicted. “They simply present the statements of witnesses so that the senators who are the ultimate deciders can make their decision.”

Contributing: John Fritze, Bart Jansen, Nicole Gaudiano

