Rescuers in Thailand were racing against time to extricate a youth soccer team trapped in partially flooded cave in advance of heavy rains forecast later this week.

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said at least some of the players can't swim, further complicating the arduous task of rescue. He said the kids, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach might need to don scuba gear for parts of their escape.

"Diving is not easy. Those who have never done it will find it difficult, because there are narrow passages in the cave," Anupong told the Bangkok Post. "They must be able to use diving gear. If the gear is lost at any moment, it can be dangerous to life."

The team would have to move through narrow parts of the cave by themselves, handing off the gear to others as they progressed. Massive pumps are flushing some of the water out of the cave, reducing the amount of time the dive equipment would be necessary, Anupong said.

The team ventured into the cave after soccer practice on June 23. A team of British and Thai divers, backed by an international rescue of team found the youths Monday.

Video released early Tuesday by the Thai navy showed the boys in their uniforms sitting on a dry area inside the cave above the water, their faces illuminated by a spotlight. The video, along with pictures taken by rescuers, bouyed the spirits of families awaiting reunions at the cave's main entrance.

Anupong said the boys appeared to be in good condition but in need of nutrition. At one point authorities considered supplying them with months of food to wait out the rainy season. But Anupong said the latest plan is to free the team as soon as possible.

The desperate search drew worldwide attention, and hundreds of rescuers worked around the clock combating heavy rains and flooding that slowed the effort. Massive pumps cleared water out of sections of cave, allowing rescuers to drill deep into a network of tunnels.

Last week, the U.S. Pacific Command sent a 30-person rescue team to northern Thailand to aid the desperate search, which began when a mother reported her son had not returned from practice. The soccer team had not been heard from since.

Teams from Britain, China, Australia and other countries joined the effort. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha issued a statement of thanks to "all international units that have come to assist the Thai authorities in rescuing the youth football team. ... The Royal Thai Government and the Thai people are grateful for this support and cooperation, and we all wish the team a safe and speedy recovery.”

