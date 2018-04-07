In this July 3, 2018, image taken from video provided by the Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page, a Thai boy smiles as a Thai Navy SEAL medic helps injured children inside a cave in Mae Sai, northern Thailand.
Royal Thai Navy Facebook Page via AP

Rescue workers assisted by Thai navy SEALs started teaching some members of a young soccer team and their coach how to swim and dive Wednesday more than a week after they became trapped in a cave in northern Thailand. 

The boys, aged 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach have been stranded deep inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Thailand's Chiang Rai province for 12 days. They disappeared after they went exploring after a soccer game on June 23 and were found by rescue divers late Monday. But risky conditions, challenging terrain and heavy rains forecast for the weekend have complicated plans to safely extract them.

Some of the boys do not know how to swim and flooding in the caves means the boys would likely have to dive to be able to escape, which rescue experts have said could be extremely dangerous, especially for people with no experience of scuba gear. 

"The water is very strong and space is narrow. Extracting the children takes a lot of people," Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan told reporters in Thailand on Wednesday. "Now we are teaching the children to swim and dive," he said. He added that if the high water levels fell, the team would be taken out quickly.

The British divers who found the squad said it took three hours to reach them, as they faced fast-moving currents and had to pull themselves along cave walls.

Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, the Thai official overseeing the rescue operation, said Wednesday that "all 13 may not come out at the same time. If the condition is right and if that person is ready 100%, he can come out."

Narongsak said rescue teams are still looking for other ways to rescue the boys, such as locating alternative routes into the cave's network of narrow caverns and passageways.

Some cave rescue experts have said it would be safer to keep the team supplied with essential food and medicine where they are for now and wait for the water levels to recede. However, that approach could take months, as Thailand’s monsoon season usually lasts through October. It's also possible that conditions inside the cave could change. The boys were located taking shelter on a ledge surrounded by water more than a mile from the cave's main entrance, and about half a mile below the surface.

Still, the boys and their coach reported that they were in good health in a brief video released Wednesday on the Thai navy SEALs Facebook page

The one-minute video shows the team together with the SEALs inside the darkened cave. While the boys are visibly thin, they appear to be in good spirits as they introduce themselves one-by-one to the camera. In the video, as a light is shone on each boy's face they address the camera with head bowed and hands clasped together in a Thai prayer-like greeting known as "wai." A few of the boys appear to be wearing soccer jerseys from international teams. One of them resembles the one worn by the England soccer squad in its Tuesday night World Cup victory over Colombia in Moscow. 

Search for trapped soccer team in Thailand
01 / 08
Thai officials carry oxygen tanks through a cave complex during a rescue operation for a missing soccer team at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 1, 2018. Rescuers in northern Thailand looked for alternative ways into a flooded cave as they continued the search for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing in Tham Luang Nang Non cave after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance. U.S. Forces and British divers joined the search as they worked their way through submerged passageways in the sprawling underground caverns as the search intensifies for the young soccer team, aged between 11 to 16, and their their 25-year-old coach.
02 / 08
Rescue workers carry heavy water pumping equipments into Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 1, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.
03 / 08
Thai workers use drilling machinery equipment in an attempt to drain the water from the flooded cave during a search and rescue operation for missing soccer players and their coach in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 1, 2018.
04 / 08
Buddhist monks pray for 12 boys and their soccer coach that went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
05 / 08
A helicopter from Thailand's air force picks up a mini excavator to take to the mountain top where they are trying to make a hole to get into Tham Luang Nang Non cave on July 01, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.
06 / 08
Rescuers make their way down at the entrance to a cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach went missing, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Sunday, July 1, 2018.
07 / 08
Thai military medical personnel and associated officials practice carrying an injured person during an emergency exercise near the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, on June 30, 2018.
08 / 08
Thai workers prepare pipes for an attempt to drain water from a flooded cave during a search and rescue operation for missing soccer players and their coach at the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, July 1, 2018.
