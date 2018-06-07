Rick Steves' European favorites
01 / 39
Going up the Eiffel Tower is one of the great travel thrills in Europe.
02 / 39
European department stores (such as Galeries Lafayette in Paris) can be glamorous platforms for top fashion and people-watching.
03 / 39
Scotland's sparsely populated Isle of Skye is easiest to explore with a set of wheels that allows you to enjoy the scenery at your own pace.
04 / 39
France's Chartres Cathedral boasts the world's largest surviving collection of medieval stained glass, filled with stories and symbolism.
05 / 39
Balance out visits to hectic big cities by also spending time in tranquil villages like Beilstein, in Germany's Mosel Valley.
06 / 39
The burgeoning HafenCity district and its spectacular new Elbphilharmonie concert hall are revitalizing Hamburg's riverfront.
07 / 39
Florence's Duomo Museum, which reopened in 2016 after an extensive renovation, offers one of Italy's great artistic experiences.
08 / 39
Little tuk-tuks are a fun way to sightsee around Lisbon.
09 / 39
London's many attractions — such as its famous Harrods department store — make it a great winter destination for sightseeing and shopping.
10 / 39
Carcassonne, in the south of France, is the perfect medieval fortress-city.
11 / 39
Attending a Gaelic football match at Dublin's Croke Park is a great way to meet new Irish friends — as long as you root for the same side.
12 / 39
The little village of Gimmelwald, high in the Swiss Alps, is one of my all-time favorite European destinations.
13 / 39
Experiential sightseeing, such as this food tour of Rome's Testaccio neighborhood, is time and money well spent.
14 / 39
The ultimate Riviera port town: Vernazza.
15 / 39
Europe’s most scenic train rides are Switzerland’s top three: the Golden Pass, Bernina Express (shown here) and Glacier Express.
16 / 39
The best Gothic interior is found in Paris’ Sainte-Chapelle church.
17 / 39
Café-sitting, coffee-sipping and people-watching are some of the best ways to slow down and enjoy life like Europeans do.
18 / 39
Edinburgh is one of the most interesting cities in Britain.
19 / 39
A European picnic is a fine way to enjoy a cheap — and local — meal.
20 / 39
If you want a Swiss city, see Bern (shown here) or Luzern instead of Geneva.
21 / 39
Sognefjord is Norway’s most spectacular fjord.
22 / 39
Europe’s most underrated sight is Rome’s ancient seaport, Ostia Antica.
23 / 39
After Prague, Kraków (shown here) and Budapest are Eastern Europe’s best cities.
24 / 39
Grocery stores in St. Petersburg brim with colorful drinks, pickled goodies, fresh produce and friendly locals.
25 / 39
The ultimate hike in England’s Lake District: Catbells above Keswick.
26 / 39
Hadrian’s Wall will give history buffs goose bumps.
27 / 39
The most pleasing French château is Vaux-le-Vicomte, near Paris.
28 / 39
The ultimate medieval walled town in Germany: Rothenburg.
29 / 39
Splurging on a gondola ride in Venice buys you a memory for a lifetime.
30 / 39
Head to a historic British pub to make friends with a bartender and get a glimpse — and a taste — of traditional English culture.
31 / 39
There's magic afoot when you sightsee at night in Rome, as this young girl discovers near the Spanish Steps.
32 / 39
Memorable seaside views, whitewashed homes scrambling up the hillside, well-worn harborside cafés perfect for lingering — and no cars — all combine to make Hydra my ideal Greek isle.
33 / 39
Standing at a bar with a sampler of tapas and chalkboard specials on the wall is a quintessential Spain experience.
34 / 39
The views from the Rock of Gibraltar take in two continents, one ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.
35 / 39
For the best food deals in Frankfurt, line up with locals at Kleinmarkthalle, a delightful old-school market.
36 / 39
Warsaw's magnificent Lazienki Park, filled with Neoclassical palaces, statuary and water features, is a great place to see Poles at play.
37 / 39
Ireland's romantic Dingle Peninsula is gloriously green.
38 / 39
Sitting on a stone at the Castlerigg circle, in England's Lake District, inspires contemplation.
39 / 39
Splurging at a French restaurant often includes dining leisurely at an outdoor table.
636664912950820568-ireland-kinsale-town-052418-po.jpg
Ireland's legendary green countryside is the backdrop for the coastal town of Kinsale, a winner in the annual "Tidy Towns" contest.
Pat O'Connor

When someone asks me about visiting Ireland, I tell them not to miss the southwest coast. This is the place to experience the wonders of the Gaelic language and old Irish civilization, as well as the country's contemporary charms. It's the most mystical, Celtic, spiritual and rugged region of Ireland — and the towns along the way are just plain cute. There's even a competition for the best-kept town.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Every year, the Irish government holds a Tidy Town contest — and competition is fierce. Dozens of villages are judged for their beauty, charm and, yes, tidiness. My own top contenders for the title of tidiest town hug the southwest coast, where each town is more endearing than the last. Beyond their pastel facades and prim potted flowers, Kinsale, Kenmare and Dingle offer rich history, natural beauty and warm Irish hospitality.

About a half hour south of Cork, Kinsale is a pint-sized Tidy Town winner, with 5,000 people, 25 pubs and a super-sized history. In its day, this town was home to one of the most strategic forts in the British Empire. It had Ireland's best natural harbor and offered a gateway to both Spain and France — providing a potential base for either of these two powers to cut off English shipping. In what became 17th-century Britain's version of the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Spanish nearly took over Kinsale, almost gaining naval advantage over England. But England won and eventually built two huge, star-shaped fortresses to ensure control of Kinsale's narrow waterway.

The town's long and skinny old center is part modern marina (attracting wealthy yachters) and part pedestrian-friendly medieval town (winning the affection of scalawags like me). On my last visit, my local guide showed me a clever "Tumbler Cart" parked in the center of town. In the 18th century, this service vehicle made the rounds picking up the townsfolk's sewage, then dumping it in nearby fields. Today, it's just a delightful ornamental decoration filled with flowers — one of Kinsale's many quirky surprises.

Photo tour: The castles of Ireland
01 / 55
Johnstown Castle, County Wexford.
02 / 55
Bunratty Castle, County Clare.
03 / 55
Belfast Castle.
04 / 55
Dunluce Castle, County Antrim.
05 / 55
Blarney Castle, County Cork.
06 / 55
Ashford Castle, Cong, County Mayo.
07 / 55
Clifden Castle, County Galway.
08 / 55
Kilcoe Castle, County Cork.
09 / 55
Doonagore Castle, County Clare.
10 / 55
Clonmacnoise Castle, Co. Offaly.
11 / 55
Dublin Castle.
12 / 55
Kinbane Castle, County Antrim.
13 / 55
Rock Of Cashel, County Tipperary.
14 / 55
Ballycarbery Castle, Kerry.
15 / 55
Ballinskelligs Castle, Kerry.
16 / 55
Ballybunion Castle, County Kerry.
17 / 55
Blackrock Castle, County Cork.
18 / 55
Birr Castle, County Offaly.
19 / 55
Dunguaire Castle, County Galway.
20 / 55
King John's Castle, Limerick.
21 / 55
Cahir Castle, County Tipperary.
22 / 55
Killyleagh Castle, County Down.
23 / 55
Carrickfergus Castle, County Antrim.
24 / 55
Carrigaphooca Castle, County Cork.
25 / 55
Castlewellan Castle, County Down.
26 / 55
Kilbrittain Castle, County Cork.
27 / 55
Desmond Castle, County Limerick.
28 / 55
Donegal Castle, County Donegal.
29 / 55
Ross Castle, County Kerry.
30 / 55
Malahide Castle, County Dublin.
31 / 55
Dough Castle, County Clare.
32 / 55
Dromoland Castle, County Clare.
33 / 55
O'Briens Castle, County Galway.
34 / 55
Dromore Castle, County Limerick.
35 / 55
Dunseverick Castle, County Antrim.
36 / 55
Enniskillen Castle, County Fermanagh.
37 / 55
Kilkenny Castle, County Kilkenny.
38 / 55
Lismore Castle, County Waterford.
39 / 55
Lough Key Castle, County Roscommon,
40 / 55
Minard Castle, County Kerry.
41 / 55
Tully Castle, County Fermanagh.
42 / 55
Monea Castle, County Fermanagh.
43 / 55
Parke's Castle, County Leitrim.
44 / 55
Trim Castle, County Meath.
45 / 55
Athenry Castle, County Galway.
46 / 55
Aughnanure Castle, County Galway.
47 / 55
Carlow Castle, County Carlow.
48 / 55
Dungarvan Castle, County Waterford.
49 / 55
Kilcrea Castle, County Cork.
50 / 55
Lemaneagh Castle, County Clare.
51 / 55
Newton Castle, County Clare.
52 / 55
Rockfleet Castle, County Mayo.
53 / 55
Roscommon Castle, County Roscommon.
54 / 55
Sketrick Castle, County Down.
55 / 55
Threecastles Castle, County Wicklow.

Northwest of Kinsale is Kenmare, another recent Tidy Town winner that hooks visitors right away with rows of vividly painted shop fronts and a go-for-a-stroll atmosphere. And it keeps visitors around with the town square's traditional fairs and markets, as well as an ancient stone circle, opportunities for horseback riding and golfing, and the Kenmare Lace and Design Centre, which highlights the trade that put Kenmare on the map. (The town's knack for making exceptionally delicate lace helped it survive the devastating Irish famine of the mid-1800s.)

Quaint Kenmare is the perfect base for tackling the dramatic Ring of Kerry, the road that loops around the deservedly famous western peninsula. Along the way, treat yourself to a stop at the Kissane Sheep Farm to enjoy an up-close look at sheep farming and the expertise of Ireland's competent sheepdogs. Meeting the farmer, his family and their well-trained dogs is one of the best hours Ireland offers.

In the evening, I like to stir up a little serendipity just wandering the town. The pub scene changes every couple of years, but locals with the gift of gab are always up for a pint and a good time.

Farther north along the coast, colorful little Dingle — my favorite town in all of Ireland — perches on Ireland's westernmost point. The dramatic scenery of the remote Dingle Peninsula is enough to draw anyone, but the prehistoric wonders that dot this region make it particularly intriguing.

636664912947695948-ireland-dingle-street-pub-052418-po.jpg
On the colorful streets of Dingle, you'll hear a steady beat of Irish folk music ringing out through vibrant pubs.
Pat O'Connor

Dingle hasn't won a Tidy Town award yet, but it's only a matter of time. Its few streets, lined with ramshackle but gaily painted shops and pubs, run up from a rain-stung harbor always sheltering fishing boats and leisure sailboats.

For an English-speaking traveler, the best "sights" in this town are its people. You may not find the proverbial pot of gold, but you'll treasure your encounters with the engaging, feisty people who live here. Most transactions come with an ample side-helping of friendly banter. As an Irishman once joked to me, "How can I know what I think until I hear what I say?"

Dingle feels so traditionally Irish because it's part of the Gaeltacht, a region where the government subsidizes the survival of the Irish language and culture. Despite growing more touristy, Dingle's traditional charms are resilient. As the older generation slows down and fades away, a new generation of entrepreneurs is giving Dingle fresh vitality.

There's something delightful about small-town Ireland, where the people's connection to their culture and to their town is so vivid. These tidy little hubs offer a healthy dose of Irish culture, and their locations make them the perfect springboards for experiencing the plush beauty of the Emerald Isle. When the next Tidy Town competition rolls around, I'll be rooting for these three.

Postcard-perfect views of Ireland
01 / 24
Celtic Cross
02 / 24
Kylemore Abbey in Connemara.
03 / 24
Temple Bar in Dublin.
04 / 24
Sheep on the Dingle Peninsula.
05 / 24
Glenariff Forest Park in County Antrim.
06 / 24
Dunluce Castle in County Antrim.
07 / 24
Glendalough in County Wicklow.
08 / 24
Giant's Causeway in County Antrim.
09 / 24
The Uragh Stone Circle in County Kerry.
10 / 24
Carrauntoohil in County Kerry.
11 / 24
The Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge near Ballintoy.
12 / 24
Fanad Head in Donegal.
13 / 24
St. Colman's Cathedral in Cobh.
14 / 24
A street scene in Galway.
15 / 24
A scenic landscape on the Dingle Peninsula.
16 / 24
Doonagore Castle in County Clare.
17 / 24
The Cliffs of Moher in County Clare.
18 / 24
Cows graze near Dunbrody Abbey in Waterford.
19 / 24
Houses in Cork.
20 / 24
A lake in Killarney.
21 / 24
Coumeenole Beach on the Dingle Peninsula in County Kerry.
22 / 24
A rainbow over Killarney.
23 / 24
An abandoned cottage in County Kerry.
24 / 24
The Rock of Cashel in County Tipperary.

Rick Steves writes European travel guidebooks and hosts travel shows on public television and public radio. Email him at rick@ricksteves.com and follow his blog on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com