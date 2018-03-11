NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove has died at age 49.

Manager Larry Clothier says in a statement that Hargrove died in New York on Friday from cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease.

Hargrove was a prolific player who provided his jazz sounds to records across a range of styles. He played in sessions for Common, Erykah Badu and D'Angelo.

He won his first Grammy in 1998 with his Afro-Cuban band Crisol for its album "Habana." He then won another in 2002 for "Directions in Music: Live at Massey Hall," featuring a band he led with pianist Herbie Hancock and saxophonist Michael Brecker.

A native of Waco, Texas, Hargrove was discovered by fellow jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis while Hargrove was playing at a Dallas high school.

