Duchess Kate of Cambridge gave birth Monday in London to a new little prince of Cambridge

The baby is the third for former Kate Middleton, 36, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, 35, and is the sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II. The new prince becomes fifth in line to the throne.

The little prince is a historic royal baby: Unlike previous princes born in the United Kingdom, he will not automatically displace his older sister, Princess Charlotte, 2, in the line of succession.

