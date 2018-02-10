Think twice before you consider a Google search of actress Ruby Rose.

Internet security company McAfee said Rose is the most dangerous celebrity in 2018, which means search results generate risky links to potentially malicious websites.

The "Orange is the New Black" actress, recently cast in the title role in the CW series "Batwoman," replaces singer Avril Lavigne as the most dangerous celebrity to search.

Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari finished second on McAfee's list, followed by actress Marion Cotillard.

Kardashians also ranked high on McAfee's list, with Kourtney at 7, and sister Kim at 19.

Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee, said in a statement hackers often lean on an internet user's curiosity about celebrities to feed links to malicious websites hoping they will click on them.

"It’s important for consumers to think before they click to be sure that they are landing on safe digital content and protecting themselves from cybersecurity threats that may be used to infect their devices or steal their identity," Davis said.

Along with watching what you click, McAfee also advises internet users keep their devices and software up to date with patches and use parental control software to protect kids.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

