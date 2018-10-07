Emin Agalarov, a Russian real estate developer and pop singer who helped set up Donald Trump Jr.'s infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting, spoke for the first time about allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians trying to influence the election.

In an interview with Vice News that airs Tuesday (7:30 p.m. EDT on HBO), Agalarov dismissed the idea that he took part in meddling in the American presidential election as "ridiculous" and denied sending prostitutes to Donald Trump's hotel room during a 2013 trip to Moscow.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

"I have been accused of influencing — this is gonna sound very strange — influencing the American election. Me, this guy here from Azerbaijan, living in Moscow. Because I know personally Mr. Donald Trump," Agalarov told Vice. "It’s quite a strange and ridiculous accusation."

Agalarov admitted to Vice that he helped set up the June 9, 2016, meeting at Trump Tower in Manhattan between Trump Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer with Kremlin ties. President Donald Trump's son in law Jared Kushner and then Trump-campaign manager Paul Manafort also attended the meeting. 

Agalarov denied knowing Veselnitskaya. He said his father was acquainted with her and that he helped set up the Trump Tower meeting at his father's request.

"I think somebody asked him to help her set that meeting knowing that we were acquainted with the Trump family," Agalarov told Vice. He said he did not know who asked his father to arrange the meeting. 

The Russian musician did say he spoke to Trump Jr. before the meeting. Agalarov said he told Trump Jr., "There's some people that want to meet you."

Trump and Russia: A timeline of the investigation

More: Trump Jr. told investigators he can't recall if he discussed Russian meeting with his father

"They obviously want something that could potentially help them resolve things that you could be interested in or maybe not," Agalarov said he told Trump Jr. "If you can spare a few minutes of your time, I'd be grateful. If not, no problem." 

According to Agalarov, Trump Jr. said, "Of course. I'll do it if you're asking."

As for the email from publicist Rob Goldstone to Trump Jr. that said Veselnitskaya would have "dirt" on Hillary Clinton, Agalarov said Goldstone was exaggerating to gain favor with the Trumps. 

Agalarov also addressed an account from former Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller about a man who offered to send five prostitutes to Trump's room during a 2013 trip to Moscow for the Miss Universe pageant. 

According to The Washington Post, Schiller testified to the House Intelligence Committee in November that a man who appeared Russian or Ukranian made the offer at the end of a meeting with about 15 people to discuss the pageant.

"No, man, we're not interested," Schiller told the man. He also said he and Trump later joked about the offer. 

Agalarov denied making the offer or knowing anything about it. 

"Mr. Trump came to Moscow with 87 of the most beautiful ladies in the world," Agalarov told Vice. "I would never even offer it because I can never live up to the high level of the most amazing and beautiful women surrounding us constantly."

Algaraov released a video last month for his song "Got Me Good" in which he mocked the scandal around him, Trump and the 2016 election. 

More: Russian pop star tied to Trump pokes fun at collusion in new music video

July political cartoons from the USA TODAY NETWORK
01 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
02 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
03 / 121
Originally published in February 2017 when President Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch. The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
04 / 121
Originally published in February 2017. The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
05 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
06 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
07 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
08 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
09 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, news-press.com/opinion
10 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
11 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
12 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
13 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
14 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
15 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
16 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
17 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
18 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
19 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
20 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
21 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
22 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
23 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
24 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
25 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, news-press.com/opinion
26 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
27 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
28 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
29 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
30 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
31 / 121
Originally published July 4, 2010. The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel.
32 / 121
Need to know why your baby is crying? There's an app for that and Trevor Noah is skeptical in the Best of Late Night, https://usat.ly/2KMoiKh
33 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
34 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
35 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
36 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
37 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
38 / 121
Comics take on the Supreme Court and the border crisis in this Best of Late Night roundup on the latest from Washington, https://usat.ly/2tN3qfc
39 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
40 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
41 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
42 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
43 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
44 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
45 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
46 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
47 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
48 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
49 / 121
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it is a-OK to confirm a Supreme Court justice right before an election. The late-night comics recall a different stance a couple of years ago, https://usat.ly/2MxorBy, on the Best of Late Night.
50 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
51 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
52 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
53 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
54 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
55 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
56 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
57 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
58 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
59 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
60 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
61 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
62 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
63 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
64 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
65 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
66 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
67 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
68 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
69 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
70 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
71 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
72 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
73 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
74 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
75 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, tallahassee.com/opinion
76 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
77 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
78 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
79 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
80 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
81 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
82 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, news-press.com/opinion
83 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
84 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
85 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
86 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
87 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
88 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
89 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
90 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
91 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
92 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
93 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
94 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
95 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
96 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
97 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
98 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
99 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
100 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
101 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
102 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
103 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
104 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
105 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, courier-journal.com/opinion
106 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
107 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
108 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
109 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, pnj.com/opinion
110 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
111 / 121
More than 30 homes were destroyed June 24, 2018, in a wildfire in this Gulf Coast community. The cartoonist's homepage, tallahassee.com/opinion
112 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
113 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, clarionledger.com/opinion
114 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
115 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
116 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, indystar.com/opinion/varvel
117 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, freep.com/opinion/mike-thompson
118 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, azcentral.com/opinions/benson
119 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, news-press.com/opinion
120 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, citizen-times.com/voices-views
121 / 121
The cartoonist's homepage, knoxnews.com/opinion/charlie-daniel
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com