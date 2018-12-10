Sarah Ferguson arrives for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018.

Steve Parsons/AP

Sarah Ferguson turned heads at the royal wedding of her daughter, Princess Eugenie Friday thanks to her outfit of choice and her big entrance.

The Duchess of York arrived and pointed animatedly at the crowd as she exited her vehicle. She opted for a dress designed by local Windsor company Emma Louise Design with a vintage Manolo Blahnik bag.

But it was Fergie's winged hat that sparked memes on social media, with people comparing her to Wonder Woman and fictional objects like the Golden Snitch from "Harry Potter."

Here are some of the best reactions.

One viewer warned, "Not quite sure what's going on with Fergie's hat but if the wind doesn't take it it will probably fly off on its own... #goldensnitch"

Not quite sure what's going on with Fergie's hat but if the wind doesn't take it it will probably fly off on its own... #goldensnitch #royalwedding — Jodie Wilson (@JodieAlex101) October 12, 2018

"Yep, definitely found the snitch," another tweeted.

"Fergie’s hat is going to escape and rejoin the game of Quiditch!" another joked.

Fergie’s hat is going to escape and rejoin the game of Quiditch! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/BA2lbPk433 — Stuart Borley (@StuBallBaggins) October 12, 2018

"And the mother of the bride stole a hat from... Wonder Woman?!"

And the mother of the bride stole a hat from... Wonder Woman?! #Fergie #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/2NHjfjH5Me — kreidy (@kreidy_b) October 12, 2018

"Nice to see Fergie paying tribute to the Honda Gold Wing at the #RoyalWedding"

Nice to see Fergie paying tribute to the Honda Gold Wing at the #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/HySmJhk0Lt — BBCFaking (@BBCFaking) October 12, 2018

"Fergie reminds me of someone today #RoyalWedding"

Fergie reminds me of someone today #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Q3ThW1hUkS — Stevie Wayne (@PeripateNic) October 12, 2018

"Fergie's alive!!!!!" another tweeted with a comparison pic.

