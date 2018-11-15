Protestors hold candles and pictures of Jamal Khashoggi during the demonstration in front of Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said Thursday that he will seek the death penalty for five suspects among 11 charged in the killing of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saud Al-Mojeb made the announcement in a press conference in Riyadh.

He said the most senior-ranking official behind Khashoggi’s murder inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. is Ahmad al-Assiri, a former deputy intelligence chief.

Al-Assiri was arrested and fired for ordering Khashoggi's forced return to Saudi Arabia. Al-Mojeb did not say whether Al-Assiri was facing the death penalty.

He said 21 people are now in custody and 11 have been indicted in connection with Khashoggi's killing. Turkey says it has evidence that proves the Washington Post columnist's murder was sanctioned at the highest level in Saudi Arabia.

However, the prosecutor did not address that either and only requested that Turkish authorities release additional information about their investigation.

Al-Mojeb also did not reveal any new information about Khashoggi's remains, which are still unaccounted for more than a month after he vanished after entering the consulate to obtain some legal documents needed to marry his Turkish fiancee.

