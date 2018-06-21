Saudi Arabia welcomes female drivers

Nine months after Saudi Arabia's king announced that women will be granted the right to drive, the ultraconservative country will begin issuing licenses Sunday — lifting the world's only ban on female drivers. In a surprising move, Saudi Arabia issued driver's licenses to 10 women in advance of the initial June 24 date almost two weeks ago. In preparation, many Saudi Arabian women have been taking driving classes on female-only college campuses. Despite the milestone in Saudi women's rights, more than a dozen Saudi women activists, and their male supporters, have been arrested for their activism and role in lifting the driving ban, according to Saudi authorities.

Soon allowed to drive, Saudi women get a car show

Summer airfare comes at a higher price

Summer is in the air, but you might not want to be. June 23 starts the peak of summer airfare season, with flight rates expected to skyrocket until Aug. 28 when cheaper, fall pricing kicks in. If you're looking to book a last-minute trip, June is typically cheaper than July. To find the best price, consider these airfare tips. Prefer to take the long road? Check out the best and worst states to drive through while on vacation.

White nationalists to protest at Tennessee Pridefest

The Knoxville LGBTQ community is anticipating a disruption at the city's Pridefest on Saturday: a white separatist rally. Despite the counter protest, parade organizers are optimistic for this year's event — which is expected to bring out as many as 30,000 people — and say they are ready to thwart any safety threats. White nationalism protests have become more frequent in Knoxville over the past year, beginning with a rally last summer in support of a Confederate monument.

Turkey elections: Presidential position primed for power

If re-elected to a second term Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will solidify full control of Turkey — his biggest power grab to date. Due to a referendum passed last year, the office of the prime minister was abolished which granted broader access and considerable power to the executive, a previously ceremonial post. Political analysts suggest he may not be able to muster a 51 percent majority, prompting a runoff election that could pose a looming threat to his succession.

World Cup: Germany hopes to bounce back; Mexico faces South Korea

After a shocking opening round defeat to Mexico, Germany gets a shot at redemption versus Sweden on Saturday (2 p.m. ET). Will the defending World Cup champions follow Brazil's lead in righting the ship after a rough start, or will Germany succumb to pressure and join Argentina in needing help? In Group F's other match, Mexico will look to avoid a letdown after its historic win when it plays South Korea (11 a.m. ET). Belgium had a stellar opening game and will look to close in on a Round of 16 berth against Tunisia (8 a.m. ET).

Highlights from the 2018 FIFA World Cup

