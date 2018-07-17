Madonna is giving her fans what they want — an adorable picture of all her kids!

While in Malawi for the one year anniversary of the opening of Mercy James Pediatric Hospital, the children's hospital she helped build with her Raising Malawi charity, the singer has taken to Instagram to share photos from the trip.

One of the cutest pics? A photo she shared Monday of herself surrounded by all six of her children.

"Tree of Life....," she captioned the photo, which was snapped in front of a mural. "Mercy James Pediatric Hospital! One Year Later!"

The hospital is named after one of the four children she adopted children from the southern African country.

In addition to daughter Lourdes, 21, and son Rocco, 17, Madonna is the proud mom of adopted son David, 12, daughter Mercy James, 12 and twins Esterre and Stella, both 5.

