LOS ANGELES -- The "deals" for Amazon Prime Day are everything we expected.

Great, generous discounts on Amazon's own products, close-outs on Amazon and other brands' products that didn't do well, and so-so deals on a lot else.

The surprise: It wasn't possible to see some of these purported deals early on. We didn't foresee Amazon not being able to handle the traffic to shop, and having much of the website down for over three hours Monday.

Amazon kicked off its highly touted fourth annual Prime Day with two weeks of breathless hype. We got a good sense early that Amazon would heavily discount its own fare, as it began offering the house deals as early as last week, despite the sale not starting officially until 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

If you ever wanted an Amazon-made product, the prices offered were reminiscent of holiday shopping time.

The entry level Echo Dot speaker, normally $49.99, dropped back down to the holiday pricing of $29.99 for a day and a half--the Prime sale ends Tuesday. Dot brings consumers into the world of Alexa, Amazon's popular digital assistant, and rival to Google Assistant and Apple's Siri. The larger Echo speaker, normally $99.99, is on sale for $69.99. The Cloud Cam security camera, normally $120, on sale for $60.

The best deals seemed to be also focused on closeouts.

The Echo Show, which brought video to Alexa, and hasn't sold as well as other models, saw $100 knocked off the price, to $120. The Ring2 video doorbell, which is now in the Amazon family, looked to be a great deal at $174, down from $249. Except that this model needs to be installed by an electrician, while the original, at $99 and not discounted even by 50 cents, uses a rechargeable battery and can be installed by non-pros.

After that, it's a lot of $5 off here, $10 off there.

The Microsoft Xbox One bundle videogame console is on sale for $294.80. Compare that to $299 at Best Buy and Walmart.

Many so-called "deals" just weren't. Optimimum Gold Standard Whey is priced at $29.99 as a special deal; yet the GNC website has the product at the exact same price.

An Amazon Basics $23.49 tripod had the same price Monday as it did on Sunday.

Many products on the site weren't discounted at all.

An 8-pack of Panasonic Enloop AA rechargeable batteries were offered for $18.78, with no discount, compared to an Amazon house brand AA rechargeable 8-count battery at $14.99, again, with no discount.

Paper towels were no bargain. Amazon's Presto house brand of 12 count paper towels is offered for $16.98; a similar Target house brand is available for $12.29.

Alexa-only offers didn't come through as of press time Monday afternoon, due to website issues. The command was to ask Alexa for today's Daily Deals.

The voice-activated assistants response: "I've been busy today. All my deals are sold out. Check back later." The app, when we checked it again at 3 p.m. PT, said that the sale would begin at 3 p.m. ET, and to start shopping then.

Oh well.

A sale that promises $15 off a chair, $2.50 off a personal carrying case and a "Lightning deal" of $5 off a bottle of castor oil?

Sorry Jeff Bezos. Saving money on Alexa is a real deal. Castor oil? I don't think so.

