Just weeks after Starbucks attempted a dramatic move toward confronting employee bias, the coffee chain is facing yet another emotional case. This time it involves a customer with a speech impediment.

A barista at a Philadelphia Starbucks was accused of mocking a patron who had a stutter. That barista has since been fired.

Tan Lekwijit shared a Facebook post on July 1, detailing what happened to him and his friend Sam just days before.

Lekwijit wrote, "My friend Sam who is a stutterer stuttered on his name when ordering a coffee at Starbucks. The barista said, 'Okay, S-s-s-sam.' When he received his coffee, he was shocked to see that his name on the cup was written as “SSSAM”, which was disrespectful."

Sam contacted Starbucks customer service and was offered a $5 gift card, according to the post. The coffee chain reportedly responded by email, writing, "they were sorry that he 'felt disrespectful [sic]'" for the way his name was written.

Starbucks commented on the post the following day, writing, "Hi, Tan. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We want our stores to serve as a welcoming place for everyone who visits and want to ensure our partners provide a positive experience. Our local leadership has reached out to Sam to better understand what took place and the specifics of his experience and apologize directly. We have zero tolerance for discrimination and are addressing this immediately."

The American coffeehouse later added, "The partner (employee) is no longer with Starbucks."

Lekwijit said that he was not motivated to share the post to get anyone in trouble but wanted to "raise awareness among employees."

"There are many people with speech disorders who are in a worse position than my friend’s and struggle with self-esteem and self-confidence. Getting this kind of treatment from people, especially service employees, only scars them—and I beg Starbucks employees to have this in mind," Lekwijit wrote.

This is not the first time a Philadelphia Starbucks has caused a stir this year. On April 12 at a different store, two African-American men were arrested for trespassing. One had asked to use the bathroom and was told restrooms were only for paying customers. He demurred and sat down to wait with his friend for their business associate to join them for a real-estate meeting.

The cafe chain held racial-bias training in May in response.

