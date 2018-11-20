The wave of selling on Wall Street intensified Tuesday, with big losses in popular tech stocks extending the recent stock market slide and erasing the 2018 gains of the Dow and broad S&P 500 stock index.

The selling pressure was again focused in the hard-hit technology sector, where shares of all the so-called FAANG stocks -- Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet -- fell sharply.

"The selloff is a continuation of the rotation away from high flying tech names and ongoing worries about the U.S.-China trade (dispute)," says Nick Sargen, senior investment advisor for Fort Washington Investment Advisors.

In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average was down more than 400 points and trading below where it finished 2017. The Standard & Poor's 500 was 1.2 percent lower, pushing it into negative territory for the year and close to a 10 percent drop from its September 20 high which would put it back in so-called "correction territory."

The technology-dominated Nasdaq was down 1.4 percent early Tuesday.

Heading into today's session, the Dow was 6.8 percent off its recent high, the S&P 500 was 8.2 percent below its recent peak and the Nasdaq was more than 13 percent off its record high.

