Teen pleads guilty to robbery in NYC college student death

The teen had been arrested just days after the Dec. 11 killing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors in a park.

NEW YORK — One of the three teenagers charged in the stabbing death of a college student in New York has pleaded guilty to robbery. 

The teen had been arrested just days after the Dec. 11 killing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors in a park. 

The boy, now 14, told detectives he was at the Manhattan park with other young people but wasn’t the one who stabbed Majors. 

The Legal Aid Society said in a statement that the robbery plea “is consistent with our client’s limited role in this tragic event." 

Two other teens have pleaded not guilty to murder in her death.

