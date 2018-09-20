Orlando Melbourne International Airport was on lockdown Sept. 20, 2018, after a security breach. Shown is the Melbourne Police Department's crime scene van and a suspect's car.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Joint Terrorism Task Force is overseeing the investigation into an overnight incident involving a man suspected of hopping a fence at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport and boarding a vacant American Airlines Airbus in a nearby maintenance hangar.

The 26-year-old man — who left his car running in front of the departure area — was tackled by a technician and shift manager as he entered the cockpit of the plane about 2 a.m., authorities reported. The plane was sitting in the same large maintenance overhaul hangar used by President Donald Trump to hold a rally in February 2017.

An airport spokeswoman said airport personnel responded promptly to the potential threat.

"There was a security breach," said Lori Booker, spokeswoman for the airport. "Our airport police department responded within two minutes."

The man, who tried to flee the passenger plane after the two workers confronted him, was arrested within two minutes of boarding the plane. Authorities said an avionics technician was in the galley of the plane and saw a shadow.

"He turned around and said, 'who are you? show me your badge,' " Booker said. The unnamed technician, one of four people dubbed as heroes in the security compromise episode, grabbed the man and with help from another technician, led the man off the plane.

Booker said one of the men held the man to the ground while the other made a call to Melbourne Airport Police. The student pilot then broke free and ran along the airfield before he was taken into custody by two police officers. Questions about the case were being routed to the FBI, one of the members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, a multiagency group that includes several federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

Authorities are now trying to determine a motive and whether it was an isolated incident, Booker said.

The student pilot is originally from Trinidad and has connections to Canada. He also has a Florida driver's license, Booker reported.

The airport was placed on a lockdown that lasted until about 7 a.m. All flights at the airport, which handles about 500,000 passengers a year, were suspended for about five hours. Two flights from the airport were delayed during the lockdown. The plane — which was not in use — was a commercial Airbus A321 and can carry more than 200 passengers. The Airbus was not in service.

Several agencies responded to the breach, including the FBI and the Joint-Terrorism Task Force.

A car was towed by Lee’s Towing with Melbourne CSI vans in front of and behind it at about 7:15 a.m. ET. A robot used by police searched the vehicle before it was removed from the airport.

The incident unfolded overnight with Melbourne police tweeting early Thursday that Orlando Melbourne International Airport temporarily closed because of "police activity."

Police blocked off entrances to the airport.

Thursday’s security breach was thwarted quickly, unlike some recent incidents that drew national attention.

Last month at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, an apparently suicidal Horizon Air luggage handler entered the cockpit of an unoccupied Bombardier Q400 turboprop, took off and flew for an hour before crashing into Ketron Island.

Booker said security training helped prepare the officers and the staff for their response to the breach.

Contributing: Rick Neale and Jennifer Sangalang, Florida Today. Follow J.D. Gallop and Malcolm Denemark on Twitter: @JDGallop and @malcolmdenemark

