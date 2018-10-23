Elon Musk: Tech pioneer
01 / 17
Elon Musk CEO of SpaceX, speaks to the media during a press conference after the Falcon Heavy Launch on Feb. 6, 2018.
02 / 17
Tesla founder Elon Musk presenting the new Roadster electric sports vehicle (on background), presented to media on Nov. 16, 2017 at Tesla's Los Angeles design center. Tesla says the Roadster will accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than two seconds. Tesla says the new Roadster will cost $200,000 and will be released in three years.
03 / 17
PayPal Chief Executive Officer Peter Thiel, left, and founder Elon Musk, right, pose with the PayPal logo at corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct. 20, 2000. Elon Musk made his fortune off PayPal. Online auction giant eBay Inc. announced Monday, July 8, 2002, it would buy the electronic payment facilitator for more than $1.3 billion in stock.
04 / 17
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulates teams competing on the Hyperloop Pod Competition II at SpaceX's Hyperloop track in Hawthorne, Calif on Aug. 27, 2017. A committee of the Los Angeles City Council on April 18, 2018, approved an environmental review exemption for a Los Angeles-area tunnel that Elon Musk wants to dig to test a novel underground transportation system.
05 / 17
SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, lifts off on it first demonstration flight. The rocket leapt off Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:45pm. on Feb. 6, 2018.
06 / 17
This image from video provided by SpaceX shows Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car with a dummy driver named "Starman" which was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket on Feb. 6, 2018.
07 / 17
The twin boosters from SpaceX's newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy make a successful landing at Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Feb. 6, 2018.
08 / 17
President Trump talks with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, center, and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon during a meeting with business leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 2017.
09 / 17
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks about the Interplanetary Transport System which aims to reach Mars with the first human crew in history, in the conference given by Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk during the 67th International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 27, 2016.
10 / 17
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the Model X at a launch event in Fremont, Calif on Sept. 29, 2015. The Tesla Motors X is an all-wheel drive SUV featuring a 90 kWh battery providing 250 miles of range and will be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
11 / 17
CEO and Chief Product Architect of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk shows of his throwback t-shirt of the "Tesla" heavy metal band on January 24, 2015 in Park City, Utah.
12 / 17
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, discusses new technologies before an event for Tesla owners and the media held at the Hawthorne Airport. In the background is a Tesla model P85D.
13 / 17
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils SpaceX's new seven-seat Dragon V2 spacecraft, in Hawthorne, California on May 29, 2014. The private spaceflight companys new manned space capsule is designed to ferry NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The capsule was named for "Puff the Magic Dragon," a jab at those who scoffed when Musk founded the company in 2002 and set the space bar exceedingly high. SpaceX went on to become the first private company to launch a spacecraft into orbit and return it safely to Earth in 2010.
14 / 17
Elon Musk CEO, Cofounder, Chief Product Architect for Tesla with a new Model S car outside the Tesla customer delivery area at the Tesla Fremont factory on June 21, 2012.
15 / 17
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, poses with a Tesla car in front of Nasdaq following the electric automakerís initial public offering on June, 29, 2010, in New York.
16 / 17
Tesla Motors president and CEO Ze'ev Drori, left, and Tesla Motors chairman Elon Musk, right, pose in the Tesla Motors development facility in San Carlos, just south of San Francisco next to a Tesla Roadster on Feb. 19, 2008. The Tesla Roadster, a $99,000 electric sports car powered by laptop computer batteries, is 100 percent electric, can go from 0-60 mph in four seconds and the electric car gets an equivalent of 135 mpg compared to a gas powered vehicle. Production begins mid-March. The car itself is being made in England.
17 / 17
Elon Musk stands in front of parts of the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket at the company's headquarters in El Segundo, Calif. on Sept. 18, 2007.
Xxx 91384796 A Dis Fin Tac Cgo Usa Ny
This Tesla model S sits in a showroom in Brooklyn NY July 5, 2016, Tesla fell six spots from last year and now ranks third-worst (27 out of 29). The Model S dropped to “Below Average” this year, and its Overall Score is no longer high enough to be “Recommended” by Consumer Reports.
Spencer Platt, Getty Images

Tesla delivered a rare quarterly profit as the company ramped up production of its Model 3 electric car, inching closer to financial sustainability even as big-ticket spending items linger in the near future.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based automaker on Wednesday reported net income of $312 million in the third quarter, a year after reporting a net loss of $619 million.

Embattled CEO Elon Musk cited the performance as proof that Tesla has achieved viability despite tremendous skepticism. 

Tesla shares jumped 8.2 percent in after-hours trading to $312.93 on Wednesday.

The performance came during a tumultuous quarter for Musk, who agreed to give up his Tesla chairmanship as part of a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC had sued Musk over his dubious Twitter claims that he had lined up a deal to take Tesla private.

The profit comes as Tesla racks up cash from sales of the Model 3 electric sedan, its most important vehicle yet. While the ramp-up of manufacturing took longer than usual for a car company, the pace of production has improved and Tesla's finances have also improved.

Third-quarter total revenue soared from $2.98 billion a year ago to $6.82 billion.

"Sufficient Model 3 profitability was critical to make our business sustainable – something many argued would be impossible to achieve," Musk said in a letter to investors. 

To be sure, profitability may not last for long. The company is investing in a new plant in Shanghai to make electric cars for China and it is also expected to spend to deliver a new electric crossover called the Model Y within the next few years. Tesla has also outlined other costly ambitions, including production of an electric semi-truck.

Among the most immediate questions is whether Tesla will offer cheaper Model 3 options soon and whether it can continue making money when it does so. In the third quarter, Model 3 carried a starting price of $49,000.

"We are working hard to bring down the price of Model 3 to $35,000," the originally promised starting price, Musk wrote. 

UBS analyst Colin Langan expressed skepticism that Tesla can maintain profitability when it begins selling cheaper Model 3 cars.

But Tesla said it expects to continue wringing excess costs out of vehicle production. "While the average selling price will gradually decline as we introduce lower priced variants, we are not expecting this to impact profitability," Musk wrote.

Musk is expected to take questions publicly from analysts Wednesday for the first time since his August tweets drew the SEC's ire.

The company sped up electric-vehicle production to 80,142 vehicles during the third quarter, including 53,239 Model 3 units.

Overall, the total output marked a 50 percent increase from the second quarter, which was the company's previous high.

Vehicle deliveries — what the rest of the auto industry would typically label as vehicle sales — totaled 83,500 for the quarter, including 55,840 Model 3 cars.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com