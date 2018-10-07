Tesla factory.

Tesla is close to announcing plans to build a new factory in China that's expected to make electric vehicles and batteries.

The Palo Alto, California-based automaker is set to sign a memorandum of understanding "with local entities in Shanghai" as CEO Elon Musk visits the city Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.

Musk has repeatedly said Tesla was closing to announcing a new plant in China, where he has said the company will collocate production of electric vehicles and batteries.

Tesla representatives were not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

"We're incredibly excited to build first Tesla Gigafactory outside of the U.S., in China, specifically," Tesla Asia executive Robin Ren said on a conference call in June. "It's going to be in Shanghai. And we have been holding discussions with the government, various governments in China, really great discussions, great partners. We really look forward to working with them in the years to come. This is going to be the next generation of Tesla factory. We're super excited."

The long-expected expansion abroad can't come a moment too soon for Tesla, which is getting hit hard by increased Chinese vehicle tariffs imposed on imported vehicles.

Tesla, which currently assembles all its vehicles at a plant in Fremont, California, raised prices on cars in China after the trade dispute between President Donald Trump and China prompted the tariff hike from 25 percent to 40 percent.

Manufacturing the vehicles in China would exempt them from those tariffs.

Relief won't come anytime soon, however. It typically takes at least a few years to construct a new automotive assembly plant from scratch.

Complicating matters: Tesla has faced significant challenges in accelerating production at its current plant, which must speed up output of the new Model 3 sedan.

The company recently took the unusual step of erecting a tent outside its California factory to add an assembly line in a bid to make vehicles faster.

One positive development for Tesla is that the Chinese government has signaled plans to remove a previous requirement that automakers share technology and profits with Chinese partners through joint ventures. Supporters of Trump's trade strategy have credited his aggressive approach with that development, which will bolster Tesla's profitability in China.

"We still have to express an order of appreciation to the Chinese government in that regard," Musk said in May.

