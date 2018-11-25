— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
It's been a busy Black Friday weekend for big box retailers such as Target, Walmart and Best Buy. But despite throngs of shoppers already grabbing the hottest gifts and their favorite electronics, there are still lots of amazing deals you can find with just a click of your mouse! And with Cyber Monday on its way, even more deals are coming online.
Here at Reviewed, we spent all year testing thousands of products so we can guide you through some of the best deals of the season. And while you can see our full list of Cyber Monday deals here, sometimes it's easier to shop the stores you know best. Here are some of our favorite deals from Walmart, Target, and Best Buy:
Walmart
- Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB Wi-Fi—$249 (Save $81): This deal has gone in and out of stock, so be sure to grab it while you can!
- Braun Series 7 790cc Men's Electric Razor with Clean & Charge Station—$169.94 (Save $120)
- Coleman RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill—$119 (Save $80)
- Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer—$59.88 (Save $40)
- KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set—$111.99 (Save $138)
- Lifetime Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop—$129.99 (Save $26.19): Save on a highly rated basketball hoop for your backyard.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" 16GB Tablet and $25 Google Play credit—$129 (Save $60)
Target deals
- Assorted Board Games, Video Games, Kids' Books, and Movies—Buy 2 Get 1 Free: This is a great chance to snag gifts for all the kids on your list.
- BOGO Toys—Buy one get one free: This sale includes major toy brands like Baby Alive, Hot Wheels, Melissa & Doug, Nerf, and more. And you can save up to 50% on loads of other toys at Target too.
- Canon EOS M50 Digital SLR Camera (black)—$599.99 (Save $300)
- Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker—$49.99 (Save $25): Our favorite multi-cooker (better than the Instant Pot!) is currently at one of its lowest prices this year.
- Ecovacs Deebot N79W—$149.99 (Save $50): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuum (it's just the Target-exclusive version). It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now. The Amazon and Best Buy versions of this vacuum (same but off by a letter) are available for the same price.
- Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 930 Smart Robot Vacuum—$399.99 (Save $200): This is the best price we've seen in this higher-end smart robot vacuum. Ecovacs' lower-end models always performs well in our tests, so we're confident this one will wow you. It's the same price at Amazon too.
- Fitbit Alta HR—$79.95 (Save $50): If you want a minimalistic fitness tracker with plenty of features, the Alta HR is a good bet.
- Fitbit Charge 3—$119.95 (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018.
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch—$199.95 (Save $70): We haven't gotten to test this one yet, but if you've been wanting a Fitbit-centric smart watch, we love this sale price.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 and $15 Target gift card—$59.99 (Save $5): Get a free $15 gift card when you get the best affordable instant camera at Target. Th camera alone is $50 elsewhere, so you're really paying for the sale price and $10 for the gift card!
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Twin Pack—$14.99 (Save $5): Gifting the camera to someone? This is the perfect stocking stuffer!
- Google Home Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant—$99 (Save $50)
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 (Save $25): This is sold out in Coral, but still available on Charcoal and Chalk.
- GoPro HERO7 Silver—$229.99 (Save $70)
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell—$179 (Save $50.99)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller—$59.99 (Save $10)
- Oral-B Pro 8000 Series Electric Toothbrush—$139.99 (Save $40): This typically $180 smart toothbrush is also on sale at Amazon and Walmart for the same price, which is the lowest ever.
- Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 (Gold)—$39.99 (Save $25)
- Target Home Decor Sale—Save up to 40% with the code "TURKEY": If you're in the market for new bedding, furniture, decor, or other home accessories, this is your chance to get great savings. Also take an extra 15% off rugs, but these sales are online only.
- Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$399.99 (Save $100): Go big or go home, right?
Best Buy deals
- Amazon Echo Show (1st generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa—$99.99 (Save $130)
- Apple HomePod—$249.99 (Save $100): We've never seen this musical beast on sale before, so this is huge. It sounds incredible, and if you're an Apple fan and a music lover, you should really consider this deal.
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earbuds—$99.99 (Save $20): If the kid wants Beats headphones, but $200+ is outside your budget, these little earbuds are the perfect compromise.
- DJIJ Drones—Save up to $100 on select models
- Epson WorkForce WF-3640 Wireless All-In-One Printer—$99 (Save $100)
- GoPro Karma Quadcopter with Hero6, includes free propeller 2-pack and battery ($120 value)—$699.99 (Save $300)
- GoPro Hero7 Waterproof HD 4K Camera (+ 128GB SD Card and $30 Best Buy Gift Card)—$399.99 (Save $299.99): Aspiring vloggers will love unwrapping this gift, especially with the free 128GB SD card. You can even keep the $30 e-gift card for yourself or gift it to someone else on your list.
- JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker—$149.99 (Save $150)
- Lenovo 8" Smart Display with Google Assistant—$99.99 (Save $100): If you want a Google-powered smart display with a camera, go with the Lenovo, which is half off right now.
- LG Styler—$1,099 (Save $900): This is the first time this incredible WiFi-enabled clothing care system has even gone on sale, and it's practically 50% off! It's available for $1-$2 more from The Home Depot and Lowe's too, and if you have a Costco membership, you can get it for $100 less.
- Microsoft Surface Pro, 4GB Memory, 128GB SSD with Keyboard—$599 (Save $360)
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (3-Pack)—$119.99 (Save $70): This is the best smart bulb money can buy, especially at this sale price, which is actually the same as what it costs refurbished at Amazon. We love that you can choose between hundreds of colors, and you can add up to 50 bulbs on one hub.
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle, includes Free Echo Dot 3rd Gen. ($49.99 value)—$179 (Save $120)
- Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.
- Samsung RF260BEAESR French Door Refrigerator—$998 (Save $776): This French door refrigerator is a stylish update for any kitchen, with a sleek stainless look. It uses storage space well, and the deli drawer has three temperature settings you can adjust, depending on what you want to store there. You can also get it at The Home Depot for the same price, if you prefer.
- Sonos Speakers—Save $25-$200 on select models
- Star Wars Darth Vader Boombox—$19.99 (Save $20)
- Tile Tracker 4-Pack with a Free Google Home Mini—$49.99 (Save $65)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite—$229.99 (Save $70): If your gamer is dying to try Fortnite, this bundle is the perfect gift. Technically Fortnite is free to play, but you're also getting a bunch of skins and stuff, so it's worth it.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft—$199.99 (Save $100): What's not to love about this sale? Minecraft is fun for all ages, too.
Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.
