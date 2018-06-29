Each week, USA TODAY's OnPolitics blog takes a look at how media from the left and the right reacted to a political news story, giving liberals and conservatives a peek into the other's media bubble.

This week commentators were riled up over the announcement that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kenndy plans to retire at the end of July. Liberals said Kennedy was tarnishing his legacy by retiring before the election and not turning another Supreme Court seat over to President Donald Trump.

Conservatives said that Trump won Kennedy over and that retiring before Democrats could block Trump's nominee is actually the best way for the Reagan-nominated justice to preserve his legacy. 

Last week: Trump's executive order doesn't fix 'zero tolerance' immigration, liberals say

Liberal bubble: Kennedy destroyed his legacy as a gay rights hero

Kennedy has always been concerned about his legacy, said Slate's Mark Joseph Stern. "Yet by choosing to retire under President Donald Trump, Kennedy imperils that legacy, throwing his most celebrated and far-reaching decisions into serious jeopardy," Stern said. 

Nowhere is that truer than with Kennedy's rulings that ended discrimination against gays because "Trump is all but assured to replace Kennedy with a judge who shares the conservatives’ opposition to gay rights." And with Kennedy gone, "there is a very real chance that nationwide marriage equality will become a thing of the past," Stern said. 

Today's talker: Supreme Court Justice Kennedy is retiring. It's time to fight.

Conservative bubble: Kennedy acted in the best interests of legacy

Kennedy "acted in the best interests of the Supreme Court and his own legacy" when he decided to retire because "by retiring on July 31 he gives a Republican President and Senate an opening to nominate and confirm a replacement with the best chance of keeping the Court tethered to the Constitution," wrote The Wall Street Journal editorial board

A Republican nominee also offers the best chance to sustain Justice Kennedy’s legacy, despite the fear and loathing you hear on the left. Democrats are already predicting the demise of abortion rights, the end of gay marriage, and no doubt we’ll be hearing about the revival of Dred Scott before the confirmation hearings on Justice Kennedy’s replacement are over.

More: Conservatives say the looming Supreme Court battle boosts their midterm prospects

Liberal bubble: Look to the ballot box, not the Supreme Court, to protect your rights now

Kennedy's retirement "sends a stark message to the tens of millions of Americans who have long turned to the court for the vindication of many of their most cherished rights and protections: Look somewhere else," wrote The New York Times editorial board

That place is the ballot box. So show up and vote. In the absence of a Supreme Court majority that will reliably protect human dignity, universal equality and women’s right to control their own bodies, it is up to Americans who cherish these values to elect politicians at every level of government who share them.

More: Joe Biden calls for Democrats to 'rise up,' force 'consensus' pick for Supreme Court

Conservative bubble: Trump charmed Kennedy into retirement

Kennedy's retirement announcement was the "culmination of Trump's year-and-a-half-long charm offensive," said Washington Examiner commentary writer Philip Wegmann

"This president may not win many friends, but he put on a master class in how to influence Supreme Court justices," Wegmann said. "It is hardly a coincidence that Kennedy retired with Trump in the Oval Office. The Reagan nominee could have just as easily called it quits when Obama was president. He didn’t. He also didn’t hold on until 2020 in hopes of another party taking over the White House. Instead, Kennedy retired smack dab in the second year of Trump after developing a close acquaintance with the president."

More: Donald Trump says he wants Supreme Court justice who can serve 40-45 years

Liberal bubble: McConnell ignores his own principles 

There is only one reason for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., not to follow the precedent he set in 2016 by refusing to consider Merrick Garland, then-President Barack Obama's nominee to the Supreme Court: "Mitch McConnell doesn't care," said Steve Benen, an MSNBC producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show." 

The majority leader’s detractors could offer an air-tight indictment, proving with absolute certainty that McConnell is an unprincipled hypocrite, indifferent to propriety, and outwardly hostile toward norms, traditions, and the integrity of American institutions.

And presented with the evidence, McConnell would shrug his shoulders and move forward with his plans.

Chris Matthews: 'Hell to pay' if Democrats don't block Trump's Supreme Court pick

Conservative bubble: Blame Harry Reid and Joe Biden

In an op-ed in The Washington Post, conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt said that McConnell, R-Ky., is "just following the rules" set by Democrats in moving forward with a vote on whoever Trump nominates before the midterm elections. 

Hewitt argues that McConnell is simply following the "Reid Rule" set by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., in 2013 which allowed a simple-majority vote to confirm non-Supreme Court nominees. And to critics who call McConnell a hypocrite for not waiting until the election, Hewitt says that in the case of Merrick Garland, McConnell was following the "Biden Rule" set in 1992, which said a president should not name a nominee if a vacancy on the court opens up before an election. But, Hewitt said, the Biden Rule only applies in presidential election years. 

Our view: Anthony Kennedy has an open mind. So, too, should his successor.

Justice Anthony Kennedy: A look back at his career
01 / 21
President Trump, Kennedy and Neil Gorsuch make their way to the Rose Garden for Gorsuch's swearing-in ceremony on April 10, 2017.
02 / 21
Kennedy arrives for the funeral mass for Justice Antonin Scalia in Washington on Feb. 20, 2016.
03 / 21
Kennedy and Justice Stephen Breyer testify before a House Appropriations subcommittee on March 23, 2015, to review the fiscal year 2016 budget request for the Supreme Court.
04 / 21
Kennedy speaks to faculty members at the University of Pennsylvania law school on Oct. 3, 2013, in Philadelphia.
05 / 21
Kennedy addresses high school students during his visit to the Robert T. Matsui Federal Courthouse in Sacramento, Calif., on March 6, 2013.
06 / 21
Kennedy speaks at the Aspen Institute in Aspen, Colo., on July 11, 2012.
07 / 21
Kennedy and Justice Stephen Breyer testify on Capitol Hill on April 14, 2011, before a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the Supreme Court's fiscal year 2012 budget.
08 / 21
Kennedy presides over arguments at "The Trial of Hamlet," a Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles representation of Hamlet's trial, with a jury of 12 community members, including actors, high school students, philanthropists and Los Angeles dignitaries at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, 2011.
09 / 21
Kennedy arrives for the State Dinner in honor of Mexican President Felipe Calderon on May 19, 2010, at the White House.
10 / 21
Kennedy joins his fellow justices in applauding the arrival of President Obama prior for a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on Feb. 24, 2009.
11 / 21
Kennedy speaks at the Organization of American States in Washington on June 13, 2008.
12 / 21
Kennedy joins his fellow justices for President Bush's State of the Union Address on Jan. 28, 2008.
13 / 21
Kennedy talks with Rep. Jose Serrano, chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government, after testifying before the subcommittee on Capitol Hill on March 8, 2007. Kennedy and Justice Clarence Thomas spoke about concerns with the ongoing remodeling of the court building, the reduction of paperwork due to electronic media and the disparity of pay between federal judges and lawyers working in the private sector.
14 / 21
Kennedy speaks at the American Bar Association convention on Aug. 5, 2006, in Honolulu.
15 / 21
Kennedy and Justice John Paul Stevens smile as the justices pose for their class photo on March 3, 2006, at the Supreme Court.
16 / 21
Kennedy joins his fellow justices as they precede the casket of Chief Justice William Rehnquist down the steps of the Supreme Court on Sept. 7, 2005.
17 / 21
Kennedy and Justice Clarence Thomas appear before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill on April 12, 2005.
18 / 21
Kennedy speaks during a news conference on June 23, 2004, in Washington.
19 / 21
Chief Justice William Rehnquist and justices Sandra Day O'Connor and Kennedy take part in a groundbreaking ceremony at the Supreme Court building on June 17, 2003. The court facilities were being modernized, the first rehabilitation since the building opened in 1935.
20 / 21
Kennedy and Justice Clarence Thomas appear before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on March 5, 2002, to present the Supreme Court's fiscal year 2003 budget estimates.
21 / 21
Kennedy testifies at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the Supreme Court's budget on March 13, 1997.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com