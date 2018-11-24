Pennsylvania police say a woman who was following GPS directions veered off a road and onto railroad tracks, leaving her car stranded and resulting in a careless driving ticket.

The City of Duquesne Police Department posted about the incident to social media Wednesday, beginning the post "The GPS told me to do it…" The post includes a photo showing a disabled white sedan sitting on railroad tracks that run parallel to a multilane road.

The woman was "100% sober and had no medical conditions affecting her decision-making," police say.

The Pennsylvania woman told officers "her GPS advised her to go this way," when they arrived at the scene.

The incident happened about 10 miles outside of Pittsburgh at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The car needed to be towed away.

It's not the first time GPS navigation issues have made headlines.

In the wake of Hurricane Florence, North Carolina officials warned that GPS apps were advising drivers to take routes that were flooded. "It is not safe now to trust (the travel apps) with your life," the North Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted in September.

And in 2016, a driver who was following GPS directions turned too quickly and crashed — leaving the car suspended vertically on wires attached to a utility pole. No one was injured in that incident.

