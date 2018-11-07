Thinkstock

Considering that the median annual household income in the U.S. is around $59,000, earning a six-figure salary seems like it should be more than enough. But in many places, it's not. In San Francisco, for example, a family of four making $117,400 is considered "low income."

Credit card comparison site MagnifyMoney analyzed the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S. to see how far a $100,000 household income stretches for families of three. To determine which cities make even six-figure earners "feel broke," MagnifyMoney used local averages to create a "fairly typical" budget for two earners and one kid in each metro area, and then determined how much money that family would have left over, after paying their bills, at the end of each month.

The findings are startling. In five of the 10 worst places for stretching a six-figure salary, MagnifyMoney calculates that even $100,000 isn't enough to make ends meet and have any disposable income.

In these 10 cities, you can earn six figures and still feel like you're struggling.

10. New York, New York

Monthly disposable income: $505

Monthly post-tax income: $6,934

Monthly average housing costs: $2,019

9. Hartford, Connecticut

Monthly disposable income: $479

Monthly post-tax income: $7,035

Monthly average housing costs: $1,880

8. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Monthly disposable income: $411

Monthly post-tax income: $6,785

Monthly average housing costs: $1,835

7. Honolulu, Hawaii

Monthly disposable income: $140

Monthly post-tax income: $6,805

Monthly average housing costs: $1,983

6. Oxnard, California

Monthly disposable income: $138

Monthly post-tax income: $7,086

Monthly average housing costs: $2,188

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Monthly disposable income: -$31

Monthly post-tax income: $6,932

Monthly average housing costs: $2,085

4. Bridgeport, Connecticut

Monthly disposable income: -$98

Monthly post-tax income: $7,035

Monthly average housing costs: $2,421

3. San Francisco, California

Monthly disposable income: -$160

Monthly post-tax income: $7,086

Monthly average housing costs: $2,250

2. Washington, D.C.

Monthly disposable income: -$360

Monthly post-tax income: $6,932

Monthly average housing costs: $2,597

1. San Jose, California

Monthly disposable income: -$454

Monthly post-tax income: $7,087

Monthly average housing costs: $2,520

