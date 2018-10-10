THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode 1501 -- Pictured: (l-r) Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

"The Voice" blind auditions saved the best for last again Tuesday.

Singer Funsho was just a few lines into Bruno Mars' "Finesse" when judge Adam Levine hit the button to turn his chair, quickly followed by Jennifer Hudson. Kelly Clarkson was next, leaving only Blake Shelton facing away. (Levine later told him, "You're an idiot, for so many reasons. Mostly because you didn't turn around.")

When the song was over and the judges stopped dancing, Levine told Funsho, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria, "That higher part of your voice shows me that you literally have it all, and it’s amazing to hear a vocalist that is so complete."

Hudson also praised the singer's range, telling him, "A lot of times people do, like, uptempo songs, their voices get lost in the music. But he was riding every note. That’s what made me turn my chair. You’re amazing."

Clarkson tried to lure Funsho to her team with words of praise, then smoothed a Team Kelly jacket and offered, "You would look so cute in this!"

In the end, the singer chose Team Adam.

"The Voice" blind auditions conclude Monday (8 EDT/PDT).

