Black Friday is back. Thanksgiving is over and whether you've been getting in the holiday spirit since the end of Halloween or are getting ready to pull out the tinsel now, we are pedal to the medal in shopping season.

But while most people are out searching for deals on TVs, laptops and much more, there are thousands upon thousands of Black Friday deals that go unnoticed and some can get pretty strange. So we took deep dive into page 25 of Amazon's Black Friday sales to find the weirdest deals around.

Some of these were on sale and some still are, but rest assured, you didn't miss any of them.

1. Unnecessary duck-themed deals

Duck deals

Amazon

Do you hear your baby quacking all the time? Does your dog bark at Donald or Daffy Duck on TV? I'm guessing the answer is no, but if it's a yes, these gifts are right up your alley. Give your child a bath in a giant blow up duck that changes color when the water is too hot and let your dog maul an innocent looking duck while it squeaks out its last breaths. And if the deals are already over? Well, you didn't miss much.

Get the Munchkin inflatable duck tub on Amazon for $9.56

Get the Multipet Duckworth Duck on Amazon for $5.32

2. 500 (five hundred) Scrabble pieces to lose

500 scrabble pieces

Amazon

Aside from allowing you to play like six games of Scrabble at once, these are also good for crafts, decorations and ransom notes, too. If you lose a Scrabble piece or two though, you can take a deep breath knowing you have 500 that you already probably lost or dumped everywhere.

Get 500 wood letter tiles from Amazon for $10.39

3. A moon light lamp because who needs the real thing?

Moon light lamp

Amazon

If you're an aspiring astronaut or really want to know if the moon is made of cheese, this moon lamp that hangs from the ceiling is as close as you might get. It would also make a cool lunar disco ball for parties, too.

Get a Moon light lamp on Amazon for $31.99

4. Some EGGcellent gifts

Eggcelent gifts

Amazon

We've all had that moment of panic where we've been like, "Oh crap, I need to hard-boil 12 eggs STAT!" Right? Well panic no more with this egg cooker. And if you're not a duck fan, but like chickens and want to recreate laying eggs, or just simply practice for egg tosses/spoon races, then look no further than this egg game.

Get the Dash deluxe rapid egg cooker on Amazon for $23.99

Get the Lay It Or Break it game on Amazon for $12.39

5. These protein chips for a low-cal chow-down

Protein chips

Quest/Amazon

Taco Bell should get these ASAP for a "Quest Protein Chip Locos Taco." Chomping Doritos while also crushing some protein? Sounds like a no-brainer. Got to wonder if they get rid of the pesky Doritos powder that sticks on fingers for hours after too?

Get Quest Protein Chips on Amazon for $13.13

6. That pencil sharpener we all used in elementary school

That pencil sharpener from elementary school

Amazon/X-ACTO

If you don't have the temptation to buy this along with 100 No. 2 pencils and go stand in a corner sharpening them to little pointy nubs, then you didn't go to elementary school. Teachers have to be fighting tooth and nail over these right now. Pro tip: Trying to sharpen the eraser just breaks it.

Get the X-ACTO wall mount pencil sharpener on Amazon for $8.95

7. Unnecessary uses of unicorns

Uncorn gear

Amazon

Unnecessary might be a little harsh, but these two items are about as random and rare as a unicorn itself. Not only do they make unicorn head dresses for humans now, but they also make them for cakes. And the worst part? You can't eat it. As for the pool float, sitting on that makes you the No. 1 target for cannon balls and float flipping.

Get the Unicorn Cake Topper on Amazon for $6.07

Get the Jasonwell Unicorn pool float on Amazon for $23.99

8. Creepy doll shoes, but no dolls

Doll shoes

Amazon

These might be for American Girl Dolls or the like, but buying just doll shoes seems strange and those empty shoes look a little creepy. At least there are different varieties with what look like Crocks, sneakers and clogs?

Get 5 pairs of Huang Chen doll shoes on Amazon for $8.99

9. A wood whittling book (sans the wood)

Whittling book

Tom Hindes/Amazon

There's a book for everything out there these days and this book is probably informational and helpful for those with a knife and a block of wood. For the layman/woman though, it's a one way ticket to the hospital.

Get the 20-Minute Whittling Projects book on Amazon for $7.59

10. Just a bad pun on a t-shirt

Taco t-shirt

Amazon

There are thousands of shirts with bad puns out there, but this one is on sale on Amazon for Black Friday. Unless it's a Quest Protein Chip Locos Taco, we'll pass.

Get the Fitness Taco t-shirt on Amazon for $13.49

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

