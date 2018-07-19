— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Living in the age of technology is rough. Every day it seems like there's a new product to get behind like a dog treat camera or those hoverboards those kids are riding these days. It can be easy to get lost in the next kickstarter or really not understand what the heck is going on with technology trends.

Thankfully, Amazon reviewers know what's up and give high ratings and positive reviews to the tech gadgets that have earned a cult following. We dug through the ratings and read the reviews to determine what's "hip" right now and what's actually worth the buy.

1. A streaming stick to upgrade your TV

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon

We all love our Netflix, our Hulu, and our Prime Video, but it’s way nicer to watch our favorite shows on a TV rather than a small laptop screen. The Amazon Fire TV Stick makes it easy to transform any TV into a streaming device. It’s not the best streaming device we’ve ever tested, but shoppers love it because it’s inexpensive, easy to set up, and has Alexa built in the remote.

Get the Fire TV Stick at for $39.99

2. An indoor camera for added security

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera

Wyze

Whether you’re worried about someone sneaking in while you’re on vacation or you want to check up on your pets while you're at work, an indoor camera is a good investment. Plus, you don’t have to spend big bucks for some added security. Reviewers love this camera from Wyze because it’s only $26, has free cloud storage, and works really well given the low price, but it is a bit barebones in terms of features.

Get the Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera for $25.98

3. An instant camera to save those memories

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9

Fujifilm

Today’s instant cameras are pretty nifty because they give you photos with a vintage feel and an updated design. This one from Fujifilm is a fan favorite because of its fun colors and usability. Not only is it the best affordable one we’ve ever tested, but reviewers say the camera is always a hit at parties.

Get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 for $56

4. A water-resistant Bluetooth speaker

Anker Soundcore 2

Anker

A wireless Bluetooth speaker is essential for dance parties on the go, and it’s nice to upgrade to one that’s waterproof for the beach, pool, or even the shower. The Anker Soundcore 2 does the trick in most situations with an IPX5 waterproof rating that means it can withstand direct jets of water. The battery lasts up to 24 hours, and reviewers agree the sound is loud enough for gatherings, though some had initial issues connecting with Bluetooth.

Get the Anker Soundcore 2 for $29.99

5. A phone case that prevents damage

OtterBox Defender Series Case

OtterBox

If you’ve ever had to replace your screen or entire phone due to cracks and water damage, you probably need an OtterBox. These bad boys and known for surviving almost any drop, and this one even has a kickstand so you can watch videos more easily. Although it’s a little bulky, reviewers say that it lives up to its reputation.

Get the OtterBox for $44.96

6. A fan favorite robot vacuum

iRobot Roomba 690

iRobot

We’ve tested out a ton of different robot vacuums, but there’s something about the Roomba name that keeps drawing people in. The iRobot Roomba 690, iRobot's entry-level model, is no exception. It has solid features like WiFi connectivity and Amazon Alexa compatibility, but it can be a little hard-headed when it bumps into furniture, as we saw in our tests. Reviewers love how it keeps their homes tidy, especially those who constantly deal with shedding pet hair.

Get the iRobot Roomba 690 for $299

7. A Bluetooth radio for your car

Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter

Nulaxy

If you drive a car without built-in Bluetooth, it’s still possible to listen to your own music without a jumble of cords in your center console. This Bluetooth car FM transmitter from Nulaxy allows your phone to connect to Bluetooth to listen to music or make phone calls hands free. According to reviewers, it’s easy to connect, but because this device sends signals through an FM station, you’ll need to find one with good sound quality for it to work. If you're traveling long distances, you'll need to do this fairly often.

Get the Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter for $16.99

8. An alarm clock that glows like the rising sun

Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock

Philips

Getting up in the morning becomes that much harder when it’s still dark outside and turning on a light strains your eyes. This alarm clock from Philips slowly glows brighter and brighter to simulate natural light to get you up instead of aggressively beeping at you. People claim they’re sleeping better with this device because it helps them wake up gradually, but some don’t enjoy the low light feature.

Get the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock for $97.99

9. A tiny tile that keeps track of your keys

Tile

Tile

Misplacing your keys can be a constant struggle. But the infamous Tile is a small Bluetooth tracker that allows you to find your missing items with a map or sound. Reviewers have found multiple uses for them like tracking their pets, finding TV remotes, and more, and you can monitor a bunch fo Tile trackers right from an app on your phone.

Get Tile (Gen 2) from multiple sellers

10. Smart bulbs to make your home a little smarter

Philips Hue White Equivalent Dimmable Smart Bulb Starter Kit

Philips

Smart LED bulbs can save you money in the long run because LEDs inherently use less energy and last longer, and thethe smart functionality also allows you to set schedules and toggle the bulbs on and off from your phone, so they're not running all day. The Philips Hue smart lights are easy to set up, work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri, and are the best smart bulbs we've ever tested. Reviewers love how easy Hue bulbs are to set up, and the hub lets you connect up to 50 lights ti a songle household.

Get the Philips Hue White Equivalent Dimmable Smart Bulb Starter Kit for $67.40

