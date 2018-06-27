— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Editor's note: We will be updating this post regularly until Prime Day winds down. Be sure to check back often for the latest deals and offers that are actually worth your time.
Prime Day is officially underway. With thousands of retailers adding new deals throughout the 36-hour sales event, the Reviewed staff is working tirelessly to scour the online shelves and bring you only the best deals. We've tested many of these items ourselves and are confident they are high-quality products at better-than-usual sale prices. Those we haven't tested, we put through a stringent vetting process to ensure that not only are the deals actually a good value, but that the items are what they claim to be.
Amazon Prime Day runs from Monday, July 16 at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EST) through Tuesday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST (July 18 3 a.m. EST). To access the savings, you need to be a Prime member. You can get a free trial that lasts 30 days, shop Prime Day, enjoy free 2-day shipping, and try the other membership perks. Then, you can keep it if you like it (it costs $119/year or $12.99/month) or cancel without paying a dime.
We are updating this post every few minutes, so pin this tab to your browser or leave it open on your phone and check back often to see what's new. Something missing that you swore was there before? That means the deal is no longer available. These sales move fast, so you should too.
Top Prime Day Deals
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite—$79.99 (Save $40)
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner—$379.99 (Save $120)
- eufy RoboVac 11—$159.99 (Save $90): This super affordable robot vacuum is a long-time reader favorite, and it's at its lowest price ever for Prime Day.
- Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Total Clean High Chair—$67.99 (Save 44%): This is the absolute best high chair we've ever tested, and the price drop is the best we've ever seen.
- Instant Pot DUO 6 Qt 7-in-1— $58.99 (Save $41): This cult-favorite multi-cooker acts as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, and more. Plus, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$399 (Save $100): If you’ve ever had (or wanted to try) Sonic’s nugget ice drinks, you need this machine. It makes tiny, crunchable snow cone-like balls of ice that you can use for cocktails and mocktails—and it rarely goes on sale.
- Oral B Pro 3000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush—$54.99 (Save $25): With three different cleaning modes and a solid brush head, this is our favorite electric toothbrush and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Philips Hue 2-Bulb Starter Kit—$89.99 (Save $60): These are the best smart bulbs money can buy, and this discount is the best we've seen.
- Vitamix 5200 Blender—$297.95 (Save $152): The classic Vitamix blender at the lowest price we've ever seen.
Amazon Devices
It's no surprise that Amazon's deals on its own devices are some of the best, but these are all the lowest prices we've ever seen on these devices, so it's the perfect time to take the plunge (or grow your collection).
-
Amazon Cloud Cam—$59.99 (Save $60): It is not the best smart security camera out there, but the Amazon integration, free 24-hour storage, and 50% discount make it pretty appealing.
- Echo—$69.99 (Save $30)
- Echo Dot—$29.99 (Save $20)
- Echo Show—$129.99 (Save $100)
- Echo Spot—$89.99 (Save $30): This smart display combines the best features of every Echo at a great price, earning our Editors' Choice award.
- Echo Plus—$99.99 (Save $50)
- Echo Dot Kids Edition—$59.99 (Save $20)
-
Echo Look—$99.99 (Save $100): We're not big fans of this device, but if it's your kind of thing, it's finally available to buy, and it's half off.
- Fire 7 Tablet—$29.99 (Save $20)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet—$99.99 (Save $50)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition—$69.99 (Save $30)
-
Fire HD 8 Kids Edition—$99.99 (Save $30)
- Fire TV—$34.99 (Save $35)
- Fire TV Stick—$19.99 (Save $20)
- Fire TV Cube—$89.99 (Save $30)
-
Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Fire TV—$289.99 (Save $110)
- Kindle—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Kindle Paperwhite—$79.99 (Save $40)
Amazon services and exclusive brands
- Whole Foods : There are lots of deals in-store at Whole Foods for Prime Day. And if you spend at least $10 at a Whole Foods any time between now and the end of Prime Day and get $10 to spend on Prime Day deals. You'll need the Whole Foods app, and it must be synced to your Amazon Prime account (or you can give the cashier the phone number associated with your Prime account).
- Amazon Music Unlimited: New subscribers can get 4 months for $0.99. It’s typically $7.99/month for Prime members and $9.99/month for everyone else to stream millions of songs from phones, Amazon devices, desktops, and more.
- Audible : New subscribers can save 66% on their first 3 months of Audible. It usually costs $14.95/month regardless of whether you have Prime, but this deal basically gives you 2 months free (at $5/month for 3 months).
- Prime Video : Save up to 50% on movie rentals, with some as cheap as $1.99.
- Amazon Basics : Save up to 20% on select AmazonBasics products, from electric kettles and paper shredders to hangers, blankets lightbulbs, and more.
- Amazon furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, and decor : Save up to 25% off Amazon brands like Rivet, Pinzon, and Stone & Beam. I own this Rivet side table (sorry, it’s not on sale right now) and absolutely love it.
- Amazon brand everyday essentials : Save 30% on select grocery, baby, household, beauty, supplements, and other Amazon-branded everyday items.
- Amazon Handmade : Save 20% on a whole bunch of handmade goods from individual creators and small businesses in Amazon’s Handmade section. You can find home goods, jewelry, artwork, pet supplies, and more.
- Amazon Brand Women's Swimwear : Save up to 30% on a bathing suit for your upcoming vacation. They've got classic and trendy styles, mix-and-match pieces, cover-ups, and more.
- Amazon Brand Activewear : Save up to 40% on men's and women's workout clothing from Amazon brands Core 10, Mint Lilac, Peak Velocity, 7Goals, Kold Feet, and Goodsport. You can find pants, shirts, leggings, sports bras, socks, and more for prices that range from $10-$50 (cheap for activewear these days). There are definitely more options for the ladies in this sale, but guys can find some good workout wear too.
Electronics
- Anker PowerCore Fusion Portable Charger with Dual USB Wall Charger—$17.99 (Save $12)
- Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Portable Charger—$30.79 (Save $17.20)
- Anker PowerCore 10000—$19.19 (Save $10.80)
- Audio-Technica ATH M40x—$74.25 (Save $24.75): One of our editors swears by these headphones for daily use.
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Android—$125 (Save $73)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple—$125 (Save $73)
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner—$139 (Save $60): This well-reviewed portable scanner is back down to its Black Friday price.
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner with WiFi—$167 (Save $62): This version works over WiFi and is $2 less than it was on Black Friday.
- Doxie Q Portable Scanner with WiFi and Automatic Document Feeder—$199 (Save $100)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset—$69.99 (Save $29): One of our top gaming headsets at it's lowest price ever.
- Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SD Card—$13.99 (Save $4.70): All other sizes will be on sale too!
- Tile Mate Tracker Style and Sport 2-Pack—$35 (Save $10)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console Starter Bundle—$229.99 (Save $64.91)
TVs and TV Accessories
- LG 55" C7 OLED 4K Smart TV—$1,696.99 (Save $300): This TV won our Best of the Year Award and other sizes are on sale for similar discounts.
- Fire TV—$34.99 (Save $35)
- Fire TV Stick—$19.99 (Save $20)
- Fire TV Cube—$89.99 (Save $30)
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with Fire TV—$289.99 (Save $110)
Home Goods
- AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Towels —$9.09 (Save $3.90)
- Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner with Wet-Dry Vacuum—$174.99 (Save $75)
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner—$379.99 (Save $120)
- eufy RoboVac 11—$159.99 (Save $90): This super affordable robot vacuum is a long-time reader favorite, and it's at its lowest price ever for Prime Day.
- LEVOIT LV-H132 Air Purifier with HEPA Filter—$58.49 (Save $31.50)
- Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Topper Supreme, Queen—$244.49 (Save $114.61): The Twin XL is also on sale, and one of our editors said she wouldn't have survived college without it.
Kitchen
- Anova Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker (800 watts)—$109.00 (Save $40): The best sous vide immersion circulator we've ever tested at one of it's best prices.
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide—$129 (Save $50): The best wifi sous vide immersion circulator we've ever tested at it's lowest price.
- Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug—$11.19 (Save $5.80)
- Crock-Pot Express Crock 6-Qt. 8-in-1 Electric Multi-Cooker—$50 (Save $30): This pressure cooker narrowly beat out the popular Instant Pot, and it's even more affordable than usual.
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Grill—$96.53 (Save $30.47): This is the best portable grill we've ever tested at it's best price.
- FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer 4800 Series 2-in-1 System—$159.99 (Save 20%): It comes with a bunch of FoodSaver bags and rolls, too.
- Instant Pot DUO 6 Qt 7-in-1—$58.99 (Save $41): This cult-favorite multi-cooker acts as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, and more and is at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker + Milk Frother—$107.99 (Save $72)
- KitchenAid Professional 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer—Currently unavailable, may come back in stock.
- T-fal Specialty Non-Stick 5Qt Jumbo Cooker—$19.94 (Save 23%)
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$399 (Save $100): If you’ve ever had (or wanted to try) Sonic’s nugget ice drinks, you need this machine. It makes tiny, crunchable snow cone-like balls of ice that you can use for cocktails and mocktails—and it rarely goes on sale.
- Vitamix 5200 Blender—$297.95 (Save $152): The classic Vitamix blender at the lowest price we've ever seen.
Smart Home
- Blink XT Smart Indoor/Outdoor 1-Camera System—$75 (Save $75): This camera can be mounted inside or out, and runs on AA batteries for up to 2 years.
- Blink XT Smart Indoor/Outdoor 2-Camera System—$139.99 (Save $90): Same as above, but you get two cameras.
- Leviton Decora Smart In-Wall Switch —$39.97 (Save 20%): This is our top pick for smart switches. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant. The HomeKit-enabled version will also be 20% off ($35.59).
- Leviton Decora Smart In-Wall Dimmer —$39.97 (Save 20%): We found this to be the best value for in-wall dimmers, and the HomeKit-enabled version is on sale too.
- Rachio 2 Smart Sprinkler System—$149.99 (Save $100): This is one of the absolute best smart sprinkler systems you can buy, and the price drop if the best we've ever seen.
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro—$191.73 (Save 23%)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2—$139.30 (Save 30%):
- Ring Spotlight Cam Battery—$139.30 (Save 30%)
Laptops
- Acer Chromebook 11 Celeron N3060—139.99 (Save $60): A gorgeous, lightweight Chromebook that's good for basic tasks at it's lowest price.
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA—$399 (Save $50): One of our favorite Chromebooks because of it's high power and gorgeous shell. It's currently at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Acer Predator Helios 300—$899 (Save $200): We gave this awesome gaming laptop an Editors' Choice award.
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C213SA—$249.99 (Save $92): A solid Chromebook at it's lowest price by $50.
- Google Pixelbook (Intel Core i5, 256GB)—$949 (Save $101): The best price for the best Chromebook we've ever tested with a slightly lower Intel Core.
Tools
- Black & Decker 20-Volt Drill/Driver with 30 Accessories—34.99 (Save $12.80)
- Makita Lithium-Ion Cordless Blower Kit—$212.85 (Save $102.13)
- Shop-Vac Wet/Dry Vac —$85.50 (Save $36.65)
- SunJoe Pressure Washer—$109.5 (Save $39.50)
Health and Beauty
- Clarisonic Mia 2 Sonic Cleansing System—$110 (Save $59)
- National Geographic DNA Test Kit—$49.97 (Save $49.98): Get this unique DNA testing kit for 50% off.
- Oral B Pro 3000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush—$54.99 (Save $25): With three different cleaning modes and a solid brush head, this is our favorite electric toothbrush and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 8900—$79.95 (Save $40)
- Philips Norelco Multi Groomer—$29.95 (Save $9.05): The upgraded version of our best tested affordable beard trimmer at it's best price.
Parenting
- Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Total Clean High Chair—$67.99 (Save 44%): This is the absolute best high chair we've ever tested, and the price drop is the best we've ever seen.
- Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper—$38.93 (Save $21): There are lots of other Fisher-Price listings for up to 30% off for Prime Day too.
- Graco Fastaction Fold Jogger Click Connect Travel System—$111.79 (Save $104.20)
Toys and Games
- Crayola Light-Up Tracing Pad for Kids—$13.74 (Save 45%)
- Creative Roots Create Your Own Unicorn Garden—$14.81 (Save 41%)
- Fisher-Price Little People Loops 'n Swoops Amusement Park—$31.49 (Save 30%)
- Hatchimals Surprise Giraven Hatching Egg with 2 Creatures—$37.98 (Save 46%)
- My Little Pony The Movie Seapony Collection Set—$17.49 (Save 30%)
- Playskool Explore 'N Grow Busy Ball Popper—$20.78 (Save 41%)
- Radio Flyer 474 Big Flyer Tricycle—$55.99 (Save 30%)
- Sphero R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid—$64.50 (Save 35%)
- Star Wars The Black Series First Order Stormtrooper with Gear—$23.84 (Save 32%)
- Trivial Pursuit Master Edition—$18.74 (Save 53%)
- Unstable Unicorns Strategy Card Game—$13.99 (Save 30%)
Phones, Tablets, and Wearables
- Fitbit Alta HR—$89.95 (Save $60): The lowest price we've seen for this Fitbit model by $30.
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro—$500 (Save $50)
- Honor View 10—$399 (Save $100)
- Honor 7X—$169 (Save $30)
Everything Else
- Cricut Explore Air 2 Rose Bundle—$195.99 (Save $84): This is perfect for any crafter looking for a new hobby (a.k.a. most every crafter).
- Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-7 on Blu-ray—$74.99 (Save $25)
- Intex Inflat-a-Bull Pool Float—$28.63 (Save 52%): If you've ever wanted to try bull riding in a much safer environment, this ridiculous pool float is the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Intex Unicorn Ride-On Pool Float—$11.89 (Save 37%)
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter—$9.99 (Save $5)
- Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook—$32 (Save 6%)
- Thermacell MR-GJ Mosquito and Midge Repellent—$19.97 (save 19%): It might sound like black magic, but one of our editors swears by these devices.
- YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler—174.99 (Save $75)
Other retailers are running their own sales right now too
Amazon isn’t the only retailer with a massive sale right now either. A number of popular stores and brands like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Wayfair, Nordstrom, eBay, and more are all holding their own sales right now too, as Prime Day has spurred on the growth of “Black Friday in July.”
See the complete list of summer sales outside of Amazon here.
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.