When a national holiday falls in the middle of the work week, it's like a mini weekend in the middle of all that work. But coming back to work on Thursday can be a real slog. So, instead of daydreaming about the weekend, make your distraction more productive. We rounded up the top deals on Amazon for today, and there are fun and useful items today. I especially love the portable projector and could go on for days about it, but the robot vacuum has me pretty amped up as well. See anything you like? These are some of the best prices on these items that we've seen in a while, and in some case the lowest yet.

*Editor's note: Amazon Prime Day is coming up soon, and while these deals may be good now, there is always a chance they'll be slightly (or dramatically) better during the massive sale event. If you want to wait it out, you can add the products you want to a wish list or your cart. Enable notification in the Amazon app and you'll be alerted if/when your items go on sale.

1. Under $250: Eufy's newest, most advanced robot vacuum

The newest eufy RoboVac can finally see invisible barriers.

One of the reasons I like Anker so much is that they're constantly upgrading and improving their products, and nowhere is this more prominent than with the eufy RoboVac lineup. We loved the RoboVac 11 and the RoboVac 11S, for instance, because they blend superior performance and price very well. The latest robot vacuum to join the family is the RoboVac 30, which has 15% stronger suction than the RoboVac 11S.

But the real draw is the ability to control where the vacuum can and can't go. The RoboVac 30 comes with a 13-foot boundary strip and dual-hall sensors, so it only goes where you want it to. It's also got a 100-minute run time and a larger dust bin than previous models, so it can get more done. It doesn't connect to a smart phone app, but does come with a robust remote that can be used to set schedules. And right now, you can use the code "EUFY1616" to save $40 and get the RoboVac 30 for the same price as its predecessor, and the lowest price drop yet.

Get the eufy RoboVac 30 with BoostIQ for $229.99 (Save $40) with the code "EUFY1616"

2. Under $500: A portable projector so you can watch TV anywhere

Watch TV wherever you want.

You know that conflicted feeling you get when you really want to binge some Netflix, but it's so nice out that you can't bear the thought of staying inside? Well a portable projector can let you do both at once (as long as it's nighttime). The Nebula Mars II projector from Anker is a fantastic solution, especially at this discounted price, which happens to be the biggest price drop we've seen yet.

Anker originally came out with the Nebula Mars last year, but pulled it from shelves to make some changes and upgrades, and now the Mars II is here. There's also the more affordable and smaller Capsule ($350), which is amazing in its own right, But the Mars II is worth splurging on. It displays HD quality picture, auto-focuses, uses dual 10W audio drivers for better sound, and has a four-hour battery life.

Get the Anker Nebula Mars II Portable Projector for $429.99 (Save $110)

3. Under $200: A powerhouse of a mini fridge

This mini fridge makes it easy to stay cool all summer.

I live in a third-floor apartment with a pretty narrow stairway, so my refrigerator is on the small side. To give ourselves more storage space, we invested in this mini fridge, which lives in our living room next to our dry bar. Not only does this give us a convenient place to stash our drinks, alcoholic and otherwise, but it frees up space in our fridge for groceries, making it easier to avoid ordering takeout.

The Danby, one of the best mini fridges we've tested, holds up to 120 cans, has adjustable shelving, and a blue LED light makes it easy to see what you've got through the glass door. And this is the lowest price we've seen for this little powerhouse, making it a great time to upgrade your home bar, your garage, or your office.

Get the Danby 120-Can Beverage Center in Stainless Steel for $184.99 (Save $21)

4. Under $150: The best Echo for your kitchen

Voice commands and visual confirmation makes like so much easier.

Every Amazon Echo smart speaker has its place, and having tested all of them I can say with confidence that the Echo Show is the best one to keep in the kitchen. This is by and large the lowest price we've ever seen for this device, making it the same price as my personal favorite Echo device, the smaller Spot.

The screen on the Show is perfect for looking up recipes, playing videos, or hopping on a video call with a loved one while you prepare dinner. If you've got smart security cameras, video doorbells or video baby monitors that work with Alexa, you can also view them from the Show. In order to save the $100, you will need to be a Prime member, but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, get the sale price, and then cancel the trial before it ends to avoid any fees for the service. Plus, this will unlock your access to Amazon Prime Day, which starts at 12 p.m. PST, Monday, July 16.

Get the Amazon Echo Show for $129.99 (Save $100)

5. Under $10: A wireless charger for more convenience

Charge your phone effortlessly.

Wireless chargers are awesome if your phone can use them, but the best models tend to be on the expensive side. For that, you get faster charging speeds, fans that keep them cool, lights, and other features. But if you're looking to add more convenient charging spots around your home, you don't necessarily need the best of the best. You need something that works and isn't too expensive.

So look no further than this wireless charging pad from RAVPower. We personally love this brand's portable backup chargers, and are confident this charging pad will work just fine. This is a fairly new product, so there aren't too many buyer reviews just yet, but the 50 or so that are there are all reliable and glowing. And for under $10, you really won't find a comparable charger.

Get the RAVPower Wireless Qi Charger for $8.49 (Save $3.50) with the code "RVWDPC083"

